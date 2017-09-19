Minister congratulates police over Tepak arrests

Police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou has asked to be briefed on the handling of investigations in connection with allegations of irregularities at the University of Cyprus by the Crime Inspection Department, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Tuesday.

The investigation was launched in 2015 but appeared to have gotten nowhere until last month when more than a dozen people were arrested over fraud with European Union-funded research programmes at Limassol’s Technical University (Tepak).

Further investigation linked the Tepak case to similar goings-on at the University of Cyprus, all co-ordinated by a former employee at the technical university.

Speaking to reporters at Limassol police headquarters, Nicolaou congratulated investigators for their handling of the Tepak case.

“It is a success that in this very serious case – which had started from a previous scandal at the University of Cyprus, and ultimately it appears the two are linked – there has been full investigation in such a short time,” the minister said.

“Therefore, congratulations are in order to the team of investigators, the district police leadership and the senior police leadership, which helped or guided this investigation.”

Asked for comment on why the original CID investigation at the University of Cyprus did not produce results, Nicolaou pointed out that police investigations are always guided by the Attorney General.

“I don’t think I am qualified to comment on why there were no results, or what the results were,” he said.

“But we shouldn’t always focus on a single point that is up for discussion; we should look at today’s reality and evaluate to what extent we are moving toward improving and dealing with various issues more efficiently.”