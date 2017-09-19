President under fire over UN document

September 19th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 17 comments

President under fire over UN document

The final dinner in Crans Montana

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday came under heavy fire from opposition parties for not disclosing a document submitted by United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on the final night of July’s international Conference on Cyprus in Crans Montana, which outlined a proposed arrangement for the implementation of a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The existence of the working document, submitted by Guterres at the notorious five-hour dinner of July 6 that ended with the UN chief declaring the collapse of the conference, was revealed by Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias on Monday after a 15-minute tete-a-tete with Guterres in New York.

Kotzias said the Greek and Greek Cypriot side should work to “preserve the gains” from the document.

Later on Monday, Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis acknowledged the existence of the document and explained that it stipulated the replacement of the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee and the intervention rights of Cyprus’ guarantor powers with a UN-enforced mechanism for the implementation of a solution.

But the document, Mavroyiannis said, was never discussed at length – besides a few brief comments – due to the increasingly heated discussion over guarantees, intervention rights and troop levels.

According to the Greek Cypriot negotiator, Turkey did not accept the document as it ignored its major demand of having the guarantor powers involved in an executive role in the monitoring of implementation of a solution.

From New York on Tuesday, Anastasiades also said the document was not discussed because of the “intense dialogue on guarantees, intervention rights and troop levels”.

“There was brief, superficial discussion [of the document],” Anastasiades said.

But despite two National Council sessions since the Switzerland talks, opposition parties lambasted the fact that they were never informed of the existence of the document, which main opposition Akel claimed was a superb opportunity to abolish the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee.

“We were greatly surprised when we learned of the existence of this document,” Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said.

“It abolishes guarantor and intervention rights from Day One [after a solution], and leaves the guarantor powers with no executive role in the implementation of a solution. If this was, indeed, submitted, we should have jumped at the opportunity to discuss any clauses we might have not liked.”

Akel-backed presidential candidate Stavros Malas was even more critical.

“Are these things serious?” he wondered.

“We are being told that we didn’t discuss a document submitted by the UN secretary-general because the discussion at the time had been heated. This was a golden opportunity to call for Turkey to position itself on the issues raised by the document.”

Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos, also a presidential candidate, also claimed opposition parties were not informed of this document, but pointed out that Turkey rejected it anyway.

“Turkey refused to discuss it; it wanted to talk about troops and guarantees first,” he said.

“But if the document does not include guarantees, intervention rights and troops, of course we are willing to discuss it.”

Deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos and Disy leader Averof Neophytou dismissed the claims that the president did not inform the parties of the document’s contents.

“Anyone in the political arena who claims to have been unaware is not telling the truth,” Papadopoulos charged.

“The president briefed [the National Council] exhaustively on July 10.”

According to Papadopoulos, the document is a single page on the implementation and monitoring of the provisions of a solution.

“It was submitted by the UN secretary-general at a time when discussion had been intense on the issues of abolishing guarantor and intervention rights, as well as Turkey’s insistence that troops remain stationed in Cyprus forever,” the deputy spokesman said.

“And since there was a wall of intransigence on these issues, there was not sufficient time to discuss the issue of implementing a solution.”

Neophytou said the National Council was informed of the existence and contents of the document on three separate occasions.

“The president even read out extracts from the document,” he said.

“I, too, like the Greek Foreign Minister, believe the gains from it must be preserved.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Evergreen

    Interesting!

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The Greek, including GC, leaders must be greater fools than realized before.
    They have suppressed an important UN document containing unprecedented Turkish concessions for the sake of a settlement. Why? Because these so-called leaders were NOT interested in a settlement, but merely in grandstanding against Turkey,….believing that their lies would convince the rest of the world, including in particular the GC congregation in the South.
    The fact is that they simply blew it. Crfans-Montana was the last chance, now gone forever.
    There are no “gains” achieved. From now on, only state-to-state relations are feasible….after GC elections in Feb 2018.

    • Paralimni

      If the only sticking point was Turkish intervention rights I would have thought for the sake of peace and a solution the GC side should have agreed in my opinion for the sake of a solution. I mean Turkey with rights or not could invade anytime it wished if it so wanted OK it may not be as easy this time around but they could do it. Also I think Turkey agreed to reduce it’s garrison on the Island if all was agreed By no means do I think Turkey is right by insisting on intervention rights however I do understand the concerns of TC’s from past events, If I were a TC I would not trust anyone else for my security or agreements from other country’s but only Turkey who will intervene on the TC’s side.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    What gains???? Is it not all over???

  • EGB

    Andros Kyprianou is right (I hate to say).

    The UN were never trying to impose a solution but presented a document the 2 sides could agree or disagree about and the 2 positions would have become known, instead Anastasiades took a ‘principled’ position, refused to discuss the UN document and then blamed the Turks.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      In the end, it is not the UN which has to solve Cyprus problem or decide any issues for the parties. It is the leaders of the two communities and then at referendum by the Cypriots…

      • EGB

        I agree, the new UN bloke agrees, do it or move on is the only way.

  • The True Cypriot

    Clowns

  • kypselian

    i dont know why the opposition parties are angry. they should be cheerful. it is mentioned by CM whixb is pro TCs that the documents was rejected by Turkey. So if a pro TC news paper says so we should believe. As such, we now know who didnt want to progress and who didnt want to have a solution and this the reason why TCs dont want to come back to the negotiation table. done xoxo

    • The True Cypriot

      Utter rubbish – it all collapsed because the GCs want the whole island.

      • Iron mike

        Turkish propaganda machine working overtime Are you really Cypriot?

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          It is no propaganda. If there is a choice of 1800 troops for 15 years or 40000 troops forever and Nik chooses the latter, then what does it tell you??? It is either the GC terms or no solution…

          • Whazzzzzzup

            The lesser evil is of course a no brainer even though our brainless President can’t see it but that doesn’t imply the GC ‘s want the whole island. Both sides are faced with a stalemate and don’t have the equal determination to shake hands and agree on a draw.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              it is not a lesser evil. How about a precaution to prevent evil…

              • Whazzzzzzup

                So in your view kim jong un is actually taking precautions to prevent evil?
                Any exaggeration of military might and force is an evil including 40,000 Turkish troops.

  • The Bowler

    Now that the Turks and the TC’s have walked away from hopeless talks,the GC “politicians” are fighting amongst themselves as they always have.

    We’ll go our own way, wherever and however destiny takes us as long as it doesn’t tie us up with the nation that do not have our goodwill at heart and tried to wipe us off the face of the map.
    We don’t need our GC “compatriots” and they don’t want us.

  • Fred Yusuf

    This is Makarios mentality from 1960. The gains must be preserved. For what purpose may I ask, the talks are over. Any one got some viniger? Zivania would cheers.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close