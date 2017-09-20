Anastasiades to visit Moscow next month, Sisi due on Cyprus in November

President Nicos Anastasiades has discussed the need for the continued presence of Unficyp on the island with the foreign ministers of two permanent members of the UN Security Council during his meetings in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

He met separately with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In statements after the meetings, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said China and Russia would refer to the matter in the relevant discussions which will take place in the Security Council.

Referring to the meeting with Wang Yi, Christodoulides said that the Chinse foreign minister was briefed on recent developments in the Cyprus problem and expressed China’s appreciation for the thorough information contained in President Anastasiades’ letters.

“Bilateral relations were also discussed and it was agreed that China will promote actions soon that will enhance investments such as Chinese tourist visits to Cyprus, while it was also agreed to speed up discussions between the two countries for an avoidance of double taxation agreement,” he added.

Referring to Anastasiades’ meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the government spokesman said it was confirmed that President el- Sisi would visit Cyprus on November 20, one day before a trilateral summit between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

“We are having preliminary discussion and possibly this trilateral meeting will open up to include one more country,” he said.

According to Christodoulides, the discussion also focused on regional developments and in particular those concerning the Gulf countries and how they affect the region.

“Energy matters were also discussed as well as a way to proceed with joint actions to the benefit of both people,” he said.

Referring to the meeting Anastasiades had with Lavrov, Christodoulides said the president had accepted an invitation extended to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow between October 23 and 25.

“Preparatory work has begun for the signature of important agreements,” he noted.

He further referred to the matter of Unficyp and the need for its presence on the island to continue as long as there are no developments on the Cyprus issue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Anastasiades attended a reception hosted by British Prime Minister, Theresa May, and the Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, in honour of the presidents and heads of states and governments. President’s agenda also included a short meeting with the British Prime with whom he discussed the Cyprus problem and Brexit.

Later on the day, President Anastasiades and First Lady attended the reception hosted by US President Donald Trump.

  • costaskarseras

    Some people still live in the age of the British Empire when they determined with whom the oppressed colonial people could trade with. I remember the days when foreign films were censored and had to be approved by the colonial authority and radio broadcasting stations with the exception of BBC were jammed in order to control what people could hear. Despite the imperialists’ efforts to impede the development of Cyprus and to have normal relations, all Cypriot governments continue to have good relations with Russia and China, the rising world powers and of course with any country that respects Cyprus’ sovereignty like France, Egypt, Israel and many other countries.

  • David Wilson

    Moscow? He doesnt mind getting his hands dirty but then again ROC is the ONLY state in the EU to broker for Russia from inside Europe and thats a dirty job. The funny thing is that Russia has zero respect for tiny little Cyprus banana republic

  • yianess

    Where will this Freeloader end up next. North Korea China .Why not Alaska?

  • clergham

    He can’t keep still, can he?

    Endless frenetic activity

    Psychologists, I believe, call it displacement activity

    • oratis

      Russia is a major player on the world stage and Egypt is a neighbour and a not insignifacnt country in the area, Anastasiades is right to meet their leaders. If he has got displacement activity then so have leaders of other countries because they also travel abroad for meetings.
      I agree with you if it was smaller countries like Portugal, Tunisia and Gambia he was visiting but in this particular case for the reasons mentioned above I believe the meetings are justified.

  • Paranam Kid

    al-Sisi: wow, Anastasiades is really moving up in the world, rubbing shoulders with the crème-de-la-crème. Very impressive, he is bound to win the elections next year, with friends like al-Sisi & Netanyahu nothing stands in his way anymore.

    • oratis

      you going on about Sisi but do you prefer ex President Morsi who was the leader of the muslim brotherhood who was actively against the Christian Coptic minority in Egypt?
      under Morsi it was hell for the Coptics in Egypt, I have some Egyptian Coptic friends that tell me so. Although things are still not right for the Copts in Egypt with muslim thugs still burning down their churches, compared to when Morsi was president things in general have improved for them.

      • Paranam Kid

        Morsi was the democratically elected president, but as usual double standards prevailed so that when the elected leader is not to the West’s liking he gets toppled. And what’s wrong with the Muslim Brotherhood?

        He has now been replaced by 1 of the world’s most brutal dictators, who may leave the Copts alone, but jails and/or tortures and/or kills any dissenting person. The West claims to not do business with dictators, but al-Sisi is seen by all as the saviour of Egypt, and treated with the highest honours.

        • oratis

          THE

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Photo caption………….”I would love to throw that vase………far better than an ash tray.”

    • Roc.

      And your frustration is what, That Akinci is not there?

    • Barry White

      ” Just think how many 1 litre bottles will fit into that vase!! Better get one for the office.”

  • Muffin the Mule

    Important agreements? What agreements?

    • Roc.

      Agreements that they are all singing from the same hymn sheet, its that simple, something that poor Akinci cannot manage.

    • Evergreen

      My question too.

  • Bystander

    His efforts are doomed. ‘Enemies of my enemy are my friends’ does not work for small countries. Unless, of course, Prez Nik is thinking of making Cyprus another Crimea.

    • Neroli

      They should have been a Russian state instead of EU state!

      • Eye on Cyprus

        That might have imposed restrictions on flying the ubiquitous Greek flag: plus a change of National Anthem. Otherwise: great idea!

        • Neroli

          Hi 👀! Always good to have a change!

  • Mickey Swains

    The President of Cyprus is rushing to get as much pleasure as physically possible out of his 5 year tenure as head of state.
    He realizes that he might not be re-elected for another term.

