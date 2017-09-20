Cypriot hunters ‘being hunted’ by the law, left ‘helpless and unprotected’, they say

Cypriot hunters ‘being hunted’ by the law, left ‘helpless and unprotected’, they say

Hunters meeting in Liopetri

Members of the Liopetri hunters association gathered in the Famagusta village on Tuesday night to protes against a law aimed at reducing poaching which was passed in June.

Speaker Costas Michael said the reason for the demonstration was that many members of the association had complained about the high fines imposed by the game fund in recent weeks, stressing at the same time that the association was not in favour of poaching.

“We agree that poaching must be fought for the good of hunting, but the effort to fight it by their officials and their zeal has exceeded every limit,” he said, citing “murderous fines”.

“We are gathering here to express our dissatisfaction and indignation at this situation, as we see the Cypriot hunter being hunted from everywhere, helpless and unprotected.”

At the protest, Michael urged politicians to make an effort to correct the state of affairs without excuses and without delay. He warned that hunters would only vote for those who would take action to remedy the situation “whether they are red or green or blue or whatever” and called for the members of the association to hand over their electoral books.

The new law introduced on-the-spot fines for all offenses while before its passing offenders were taken to court.  Since its introduction hefty fines have been handed out.

On September 4 two men were fined some €13,000 after police found illegal trapping equipment and game on a property in the Famagusta district.

The case followed another fine imposed on a 67-year-old man in Larnaca for poaching. He was fined €21,586 for illegal bird trapping.

Conservationists are also against the new law, for different reasons. They fear that game wardens tasked with its enforcement may be in danger as they might be attacked by poachers in their line of duty.

  • murderous fines ! LOL

  • Moss

    Is this a world record? So many morons in one place? Seems there’s a lot of competition for the position of village idiot this year

  • Mr. Grumpy

    Bunch of pseudo mucho morons who have destroyed all wildlife in the half country that we have left. Hunting should be abolished. Poachers should go to jail with a stiff sentence.

  • I’llbeback

    The biggest problem seems to be a lack of things to hunt and too many hunters. Plus money making when it comes to songbirds.
    A solution could be more wildlife.
    Could pigeons and game birds not be released every year to shoot. Perhaps encourage wild Turkeys and wild Boars and hares too. Leave the songbirds and birds of prey alone alone and the hunting dogs better be ( IE not tied up) kept in shape if the hunters want them to keep up with the boars.

    Now if anyone is up in arms about what I’ve suggested I hope your a vegiterian lol.

  • Pete

    What a pathetic bunch of entitlement whingers !!

    • I’llbeback

      Yep it sounds like most people when the lamb and beef has run out at Easter lol.

  • iuvcyprus

    Costas Michael, you are an idiot, or you support illegal poaching & killing of animals illegally. If you are a genuine hunter (whatever that is) & you have the necessary licence to hunt along with the necessary licence for your firearm, then you should have nothing to fear. By having this demonstration, it appears that your members are part of the problem of illegal poaching, why else have this meeting. The fines are there for a reason TO STOP ILLEGAL POACHING & HUNTING !!!!! & to say that you will have your members vote for the party that supports us verges on blackmail & intimidation & any MP supporting this should be viewed as a collaborator of illegal poaching

  • zemo munro

    Looks like there is a whole village of men out there who need to find something more constructive to do with their time!………….are these “Real Men” still tying their hunting dogs to trees to die of starvation when they are too old to work and no longer serve any useful purpose?

  • Neroli

    Is it April1st??

  • john agathocli

    A true Hunter has ethics and respect A poacher has none.

  • Jack Iacovou

    it is quite upsetting to see how many of these people gathered in support of this

  • Bob Ellis

    Like the fishermen in Latchi, hunters everywhere feel entitled beyond the law. Unfortunately these knuckle dragging neanderthals have to realise that the law is there for a reason.I am sure that come Feb 2018 somebody will buy their votes with more ridiculous bilge rhetoric defending their rights to their childish antics but ultimately the majority define the laws. Tough. Don’t break the law morons.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Indeed, Bob. How does the electioneering slogan: “Pensions for Poachers” sound?

  • London Girl

    ”being hunted from everywhere, helpless and unprotected.” This would be funny if I wasn’t so angry. Now you know how the defenceless animals you kill feel, you worthless low lifes.

  • Johno

    DONT BREAK THE LAW – NO FINE – SIMPLE!!!!

  • Marian Thow

    Sorry no sympathy for them as they treat their animals attrocious by what we hear.

  • Mommy-O

    Try obeying the law you morons.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Maybe they have a point. Those ‘murderous fines’ should be replaced by lengthy spells of imprisonment; with hard labour.

    • Barry White

      More grist for the Hospital VIP and Spa section.

      • Eye on Cyprus

        I like your idea of “grist”. Let’s change the Hospital’s VIP and Spa into real “dark, satanic mills”

        • Barry White

          Aye, it`s time for the Wigan Pier treatment for t`Lads. Cotton spinners to the left and Wool spinners to the right.

          • Eye on Cyprus

            I know you like a good pop song reference, Barry, as do I. How about:

            “Breaking rocks in the hot sun
            I fought the law and the law won.”

            • Barry White

              Lovely…..

  • CitiZenKaNe

    Absolute scum, filth, the bottom of the barrel.

    Fine them till they walk around hungry and shoeless. THAT is what this bunch of poor excuse for human beings deserve.

  • LMS

    What a pathetic group of mummys boys. They say poaching should be tackled, but not stringently.. Basically, turn a blind eye to what they do.

  • Keith Molyneux

    Why the fuss? If you are not breaking the law you wont get fined. Seems simple to me.

  • northmoorpaul

    Why is there a confusion between hunting and trapping? Hunting can be legal but trapping has been illegal in Cyprus since 1974.

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      not all hunting is legal – out of season – out of designated areas – prohibited targets –

  • Kevin Ingham

    Incredible isn’t it- “don’t fine offenders any more than they are willing to pay or the proceeds of their illegalities can cover” seems to be the “logic” behind this

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Only in Cyprus!……..this article really made me smile. Incidentally do the hunters have a union?

    • Aethestic Grigori

      Yes they are one of the most powerful in the country and thats why the government dance to whatever tune they play. The irony and logic of this, is quite mind boggling.

      • CitiZenKaNe

        Sometimes I just feel like picking up a sniper rifle and doing some hunting of my own…

        • Eye on Cyprus

          I’ll contribute toward your ammo.

        • Bob Ellis

          Don’t aim to kill. Like they do, cause a long slow agonising death.

