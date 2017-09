An elderly woman is in Paphos hospital after a fight over water with a neighbour on Tuesday evening.

Two women, aged 84 and 70, were fighting over watering rights for their neighbouring fields in the afternoon when the 70-year-old pushed the other woman who fell and injured her legs.

The injured woman who later reported the incident to police was taken to the first aid department of Paphos general hospital where she was kept for treatment.

Police issued an arrest warrant against her attacker.