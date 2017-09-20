Turkey threatens sanctions over Kurdish independence vote

September 20th, 2017 Middle East, Turkey 11 comments

Kurds celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq

Turkey‘s President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to impose sanctions against Kurdish northern Iraq over a planned independence vote, piling economic pressure on Kurdish authorities after Turkish troops deployed near the main commercial border crossing.

Turkey, home to the largest Kurdish population in the region, has warned that any breakup of neighbouring Iraq or Syria could lead to a global conflict, and is due to prepare a formal response on Friday, three days before the referendum.

Erdogan said the Turkish cabinet and security council would discuss Ankara’s options. They will “put forward their own stance on what kind of sanctions we can impose, or if we will,” he told reporters in New York, according to Anadolu news agency.

“But these will not be ordinary,” Erdogan said.

Iraqi Kurdish authorities have defied growing international pressure to call off the vote, which Iraq’s neighbours fear will fuel unrest among their own Kurdish populations. Western allies say it could detract from the fight against Islamic State.

On Monday, the Turkish army launched a highly visible military drill near the Habur border crossing, which military sources said was due to last until Sept 26, a day after the planned referendum.

Around 100 tanks and military vehicles, backed by rocket launchers and radar, deployed in open farmlands near the frontier, guns pointed south towards the Kurdish mountains.

The military buildup hit the Turkish lira, which weakened on Tuesday beyond 3.500 to the dollar, before recovering on Wednesday to around 3.465. But it has so far had little impact on lines of trucks queuing to cross into territory controlled by the Kurdish Regional Government in north Iraq.

Turkey, for years the KRG’s main link to the outside world, has built strong trade ties with the semi-autonomous region which exports hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day through Turkey to international markets.

Russian oil major Rosneft will also invest in pipelines to export gas to Turkey and Europe.

SANCTIONS “DOOM”

Erdogan did not spell out what sanctions Turkey might be considering, but truck drivers waiting at Habur on Wednesday said they feared for their livelihoods if cross-border trade, crucial to the local economy, dries up.

“I have four kids, I am 35-years-old, and there is neither a job nor a factory in the region,” said tanker driver Abdurrahman Yakti, who carries crude oil from Iraq to Turkey‘s Iskenderun Rafinery in the south-0eastern province of Hatay.

“We are stuck with this job. If this gate closes this would be our doom.”

Ferhat, who has transported dry cargo across the border for 10 years, said closing Habur would paralyse Turkey‘s southeast.

“It would not affect only people like me who work for 1,500 lira ($430 per month), but also the businessmen. We bring crude oil from Iraq, but just as many trucks are carrying goods from Istanbul and all around Turkey to Iraq,” he said.

The show of military force at the border and the threat of sanctions reflects the depth of concern in Turkey that Monday’s referendum could embolden the outlawed Kurdish PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey‘s southeast since 1984.

The Turkish air force frequently strikes against PKK units operating from the mountains of northern Iraq, and limited detachments of Turkish infantry have made forays across the frontier in the past.

Turkey stationed troops in Bashiqa near Mosul, ignoring protests from Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, ahead of the military campaign to drive Islamic State out of the northern Iraqi city.

Ankara also sees itself as protector of Iraq’s Turkmen ethnic minority, with particular focus on the oil city of Kirkuk which Kurds seized in 2014 as Iraqi troops retreated in the face of Islamic State advances.

Erdogan said Kurdish determination to hold the referendum disregarded Turkey‘s support for KRG leadership until now.

“We will announce our final thoughts on the issue with the cabinet meeting and national security council decision,” Erdogan said. “I think it would be better if they saw this.”

  • athessalonian

    While the establishment of an independent Kurdish state should not be a major concern to Turkey, it is however a concern for the majority of the non Kurdish Iraqi population. As such, I believe that this referendum should be nationwide so as to include Iraq’s entire eligible to vote population.

  • costaskarseras

    The arrogance of Erdogan has no limits. He is interfering in the internal affairs of another country, Iraq. Even if this country is a close neighbour it doesn’t give him the right to violate her sovereignty. After all, the Kurds are only exercising their democratic right in a peaceful referendum. The neo Sultan Erdogan, is on a mission not only to reconstruct Turkey to her glorious past but also to form the Middle East in his own image. He forbids the partition of Iraq and Syria but insists to continue with the partition of Cyprus by refusing to let the refugees return to their homes. Erdogan doesn’t appreciate the damage that he has inflicted on his own country and people by imprisoning many of his citizens. This also has had a disastrous effect on the armed forces’ performance which, according to reports, became apparent during their involvement in the conflict in Syria.

    • HighTide

      This is an internal Iraqi matter. While Turkey is using words, your mentor Putin takes the sword, occupies the Crimea and tries to partition the Ukraine. Is that not embarrassing for a commie?

      • NuffSaid

        Turkey did the same in Cyprus what’s your point?

  • NuffSaid

    Viva Kurdistán! Don’t let the Turks bully you, this is your chance. Afterall, erdogan will find a way of smuggling your oil out as he did with ISIL in Syria. It’s not as if turkey will invade, but then again they have been known to commit a genocide or two.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Turkey should stop pushing for the division of Cypriots and maybe no one will associate her with hypocrisy.

      • HighTide

        There is no push for division. The partition is already in place since nearly half a century and will remain thanks to your own leadership.

        • Iron mike

          I have to agree with you there Sad but true The division of Cyprus will continue

        • NuffSaid

          Both are to blame although it has become clear that the TC’s do not decide for themselves.

    • HighTide

      No need to smuggle. Turkey is the largest foreign investor in the Kurdish de facto state in Iraq and will think twice to apply sanctions that will hurt herself. Saber rattling for the international audience.

      • NuffSaid

        So it’s just posturing by erdogan? Interesting?

