September 20th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 11 comments

Our View: Nothing sinister about citizenship for investors programme

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades

THE GUARDIAN report about the citizenship by investment programme, introduced by the Cyprus government in 2013 to attract foreign funds, understandably caused an uproar on the island. The UK newspaper claimed that Russian oligarchs and Ukrainian elites accused of corruption were among the hundreds of people who acquired EU passports under the scheme labelled “golden visas.”

Interestingly, the two people named in the report were both granted citizenship before the scheme was introduced. One was a well-known Russian billionaire and the other a Syrian businessman – a cousin of Bashar al Assad – who had his citizenship revoked in 2011. None of the beneficiaries of the scheme accused of corruption were named in the report even though the paper claimed it had seen the list of individuals.

Why had Cyprus been singled out considering it is not the only EU member-state that has such a scheme in place? Portugal, Austria, Bulgaria and Malta also have similar programmes but of these only Portugal was passingly mentioned in the report. In fact, Cyprus had more justification in introducing such a scheme because of the dire situation its economy was in 2013 after the collapse of the banking sector and bankruptcy of the state.

The government had no access to markets, the second biggest bank closed down, the biggest bank recapitalised by taking almost 50 per cent of its customers’ uninsured deposits and the third biggest was recapitalised by foreign investors, while the co-ops were bailed with money from the international lenders. Faced with deep recession, with no access to the markets, the banks lumbered with a big percentage of non-performing loans that drastically curtailed their lending ability, the government had to find ways to attract capital. To restart the economy the government came up with the idea of the citizenship by investment programme.

More than €4 billion has been injected directly into the economy – none of the money went to the state – since the start of the scheme, helping to put it on the path to recovery. Without this injection of cash, the economy would still be floundering and everyone knows this, including the European Commission, which also knows it would not change the demographics of the Union. About 400 citizenships, reportedly, were granted last year. According to Finance Minister Harris Georgiades the scheme is very small, “as investor naturalisations do not exceed 0.3 per cent of the overall naturalisations at European level.”

He also said that applicants had to undergo a series of checks as they must have no criminal record and explain where the money they would invest came from. It is probable there were some abuses of the scheme and it did not help the country’s image that developers were shabbily advertising properties with pictures of a Cyprus passport, but nobody could deny the importance of the scheme for the economy.
Back in the 50s, when European countries were short of human capital (labour), they invited foreign workers and offered citizenship as an incentive. In 2013 Cyprus desperately needed investment capital and followed a similar approach. There was nothing sinister or corrupt about it.

  • almostbroke

    Cyprus was singled out ! Previous track record in the ‘laundry ‘ business made the country a prime candidate for attracting ‘business men ‘ who wished to ‘invest ‘ in Cyprus . In fairness the country hadent too many options is generating some type of investment , this was as good a scheme as any .

  • hornet

    i do not mind the scheme so much but rather the gradual loosening in its conditions and its administration which is prawn to corruption and the usual CY favouritism.
    In other words it is the usual middlemen in CY who are the problem… politicians and their relatives, corrupt lawyers and developers… Garoyian and Nik’s son in law have been rumored to make a killing in this business as with a couple of phone calls things are settled

  • Frustrated

    Cyprus Mail editorials tend to be fairly balanced but on this occasion I take a diametrically opposed view for the following reasons.

    Firstly, there’s an old tradition in Cyprus which aims to justify or water down what happens on the island by pointing the finger elsewhere as if doing so somehow makes everything acceptable. This is a lame excuse and mocks our intelligence.

    Secondly and more importantly, selling passports demeans citizenry and cheapens nationhood. Furthermore, can comprehensive checks and balances be really carried out for a great many Russian, Ukrainian and Chinese oligarchs whose sources of wealth are at best questionable if not downright suspect?

    Seems that Mammon has no boundaries and those lesser mortals who have resided on the island for years will continue to have t go through numerous hoops and very often wait for years before being granted their own citizenship and right to vote.

    • hornet

      cheapens nationhood…. LOL this is rich coming from you… it is ok for 100K backward anatolians to have citizenship but not 400 rich russians

      • Frustrated

        Firstly, what has your jibe got to do with my comment and, more importantly, this article? Zilch

        Secondly, as I’m a citizen of the Republic and live in the south, the same applies to your comment about what goes on in the north.

        • hornet

          Zzzzzzzzz

          • Frustrated

            Your pathetic response betrays your inability to respond with cogency. Zzzzzz indeed.

            • hornet

              no time for morons… some of us work for a living

    • Evergreen

      I agree.

  • John Henry

    Don’t kill the…messenger…; the economic meltdown, like it or not, began internally, not externally. It seems Cyprus has reneged on some Troika bailout agreements. Now, even if Cyprus’ immigrant investment scheme is entirely above board, when you mix my initial statements with a daily dose of corruption on all fronts that we read about almost daily right here in the CM, its not difficult to understand why anything that goes on would not be viewed suspiciously. Is it right, of course not, but, what medium does whats actually right anymore? Everything comes with other motives attached and the CM is no different.

  • EGB

    There’s nothing sinister about it, it is what it is. How this becomes ‘our view’ without an author for such a contentious article is another question.

