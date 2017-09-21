Anger over Turkish woman given ‘TRNC citizenship for love’

There was unrest in the political scene in the north of the island on Thursday after it was revealed that a Turkish woman from Istanbul was granted citizenship simply because she was the lover of one of the “ministers,” Turkey’s Gazete Vatan said.

The paper indicated that during Monday’s “cabinet” meeting, 57 Turkish nationals were granted the “citizenship” of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state by the authorities.

Reports said the woman works at a London-based security company and had visited the north several times on a tourist visa.

The paper does not name the Turkish Cypriot official in question.

People quoted by the paper complained that there were people born in the north who were still waiting to become “citizens”.

One person, whose name was not revealed, said “you can buy your lover ring, flowers or even a house but you don’t give her citizenship.”

Reports said the authorities in the north had granted some 9,500 citizenships since April 2013.

The Turkish Cypriot Republican Party said it would take legal action over the citizenships issue.