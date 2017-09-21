British bases acquire drone technology to fight crime

British bases police on Thursday revealed new drone technology to help fight crime, including illegal bird trapping.

The drone can help find missing persons, obtain evidence which can be used in court and is especially useful in combating illegal bird trapping, which is why it is in possession of bases police in Dhekelia, the area where this crime is rife.

“The SBA Police are absolutely committed to targeting anybody involved in illegal bird trapping and we will use all legal methods in order to do this,” Chief Superintendent Jon Ward said during a media presentation.

“As part of that strategy to target these criminals, we have purchased a drone which will allow us to work at both night and during the day, to gather evidence and use it to work with officers on the ground to target individuals engaged in illegal activity.”

How this works in practice was explained by the head of the anti-trapping team Andy Adamo at a news conference.

“It is a lot faster to get a drone in the air than sending two or three police vehicles,” he said. “The equipment is also connected to 20 satellite dishes and can give us a pinpoint location of the area we are in.”

The drone, one of the most modern on the market, can carry up to three cameras, can move up to seven kilometres away from the person who navigates it on the ground and moves up five metres per second. The maximum speed is 80km/h and it can travel at a height of 500 metres.

The approximate flying time, which depends on the weather and other factors, is 13 minutes.

Though it is possible that one person can steer it, experience has shown that two should be present during the flight, as one is needed for steering while the other one observes the area under observation.

While it is flying the unmanned aircraft can carry up to three cameras. For their purposes the SBA police use two.

The first is for recording videos and taking photos. As police officers demonstrated during the press conference, it can hover at up to 150 metres and capture somebody’s face clearly, and can reveal the number plate of a car from a distance of 200 metres, all without the knowledge of the suspect on the ground who can neither hear nor see the drone.

The second camera is for thermal imaging.

“There are not many of them. If I am not mistaken, we are one of the first to acquire a thermal image camera,” Adamo said.

“If we are looking for a person the heat the person radiates will be picked up by this camera. A parked vehicle may still be hot or something which is thrown away stores heat of the person who threw it away.”

This camera is not only weather resistant and has the ability to function in rain and snow, but can also be used at night.

When it is dark the drone can’t fly around, but it can hover over an area with the camera on board. It is expected, the head of the anti-trapping unit said, that other cameras which will be even more helpful at night will soon be developed.

For now, the equipment, which cost around €25,000, will not fly around just to patrol an area, but will be used only when some information about a crime has been received.

Each flight requires authorisation, depending on the purpose, and only a few officers have been trained in the use of the equipment.

In the past month, after acquiring the drone, police have already used it in cases which are due in court later on, as, like a speed camera, it provides for legal evidence.

However, Adamo was quick to reassure members of the public who might feel apprehensive about the use of the new technology, saying that all images of people who have nothing to do with a crime will be carefully filtered out before the evidence is used.

Concluding, Ward fired a final warning-shot to would-be criminals by saying “my message to anyone thinking of engaging in illegal activity but more specifically in bird trapping, is to be aware that we will be out both day and night to catch you.”