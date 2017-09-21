Court upholds 2015 law on title deeds for trapped owners

According to the Land Registry, there are currently about 70,000 trapped property buyers who have been unable to obtain their title deeds

 

A Limassol district court ruling has upheld a 2015 law allowing trapped property buyers to obtain their title deeds irrespective of the developers’ own commitments to banks, local press reports said on Wednesday.

The court ruling was in response to an injunction requested by Alpha Bank against a Limassol flat-owner who made use of the 2015 law to apply for his title deed even though the developer who built it had not been servicing his mortgage.

In accordance with the law, the Land Registry decided to issue the owner’s title deed, which the bank challenged in court.

The law, the court found, is compliant with the constitution, dismissing the bank’s appeal.

The ruling has overturned previous district court decisions vindicating the banks and blocking the issuance of title deeds to owners.

The 2015 law was passed in a belated attempt to clear up the title deed mess. This had left thousands of property owners, who had paid in full for their properties, without title deeds because of second, unserviced mortgages taken out by the developers, with the properties sold as collateral. According to the Land Registry, there are currently about 70,000 of these trapped property buyers.

The 2015 law, the Limassol court ruled, does not infringe on the contract agreed between the bank and the developer, or the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of contract, because of the principle of self-sufficiency of contracts.

The bank’s argument, according to the ruling, that the buyer had been aware of the existence of the second mortgage, would equal a kind of punishment for the buyer. The buyer, the court said, would be meeting his contractual obligations but having a third party – the bank – objecting to the issuance of title deeds, effectively claiming and receiving possession of the property, would be paradoxical and irrational.

It added that, even if such a clause were not included in the law, the buyer has the right to separate title deeds for his property, provided it has been paid for, which the bank has no right to infringe on.

The law, the court said, does not violate the principle of equality, because it corrects distortions and removes obstacles set by third parties to the issuance of title deeds to buyers who have paid the price of the property in full.

It is understood that the bank will appeal the decision, with the matter ending up in the Supreme Court’s lap for a final ruling.

Reportedly, this is likely to take up to three years.

  • Mist

    To be a property developer in Cyprus all you needed was a cement mixer.

    • Barry White

      Of course, the cement mixer was owned by the bank and merely ‘borrowed’ by the property developer.

  • jobanana

    This is good news for the owners, but ultimately the banks will lose the money. And we all know who pays when the banks lose money! The developers who have participated in such fraudulent transactions should have all their assets seized and their license to build anything revoked.

  • clergham

    ‘the records office could then telephone the developer that the search was done, ‘

    Clearly procedure at the records office at fault

    In the UK, when an official search is made, the Land Registry GUARANTEES that nothing can go on the title for 21 days, and the searcher gets priority

    Otherwise lawyers would insist that all completions take place at the Land Registry, to avoid any hanky panky

    • DisplayDriver

      My lawyer in the UK messed up on one of our purchases and his P.I. had to cover a late charge on the property for £35K that he had missed. Not long after this he stopped doing conveyancy work altogether 🙂

  • almostbroke

    You would think that the lawyer employed by the purchaser their first duty would be to check if there outstanding other loans . If they fail in this primary duty they should be struck off , they won’t collusion with developers and banks . Hi

    • Barry White

      The Cyprus Bar Association doesn`t “do” disbarments of their members.

  • Mist

    If the ruling was something to do with the church, then it could be done next week.

  • clergham

    ‘Unless you ask for,lawyers will not do a search for outstanding debts on lands at the Land Registry.’

    Is this true?

    If true, this must be the only country on the planet where this is the case .Even in the most benighted African State lawyers search for prior mortgages

    • DisplayDriver

      It is true but it’s also true to say that lawyers worldwide are tasked with a successful conveyance on behalf of their client, the buyer, and this simply can’t be done without a search at LR. We all now it was a huge scam and the lawyers were really looking after their developer clients who were close family and relatives.

    • Mist

      It was a time loop, a lawyer will search for a mortgage and not find one, someone in the records office could then telephone the developer that the search was done, then a developer could take a mortgage and the records office was not obliged to notify the lawyer about the new mortgage. Likewise the bank would secure the loan on the land because the land had not been transferred to the new owner.

  • Barry White

    A few hundred owners taking ‘dynamic action’ in front of The Palace demanding an immediate Supreme Court hearing and ruling in favour of the 70,000 owners receiving their Title deeds will speed things up.

    Panic will set in with the Political and NPL Classes over the international publicity. Not a good run up to the Election or the Invest in US campaign.

    • The question you need to ask is, Are the 70,000 trapped buyers Cypriots? If they are mainly expats, as I suspect, no one in the government will give a damn.

      • Barry White

        Most of course are non-Cypriots.

        Since the shell game needs new money to continue, calling into question ( an understatement) the value of investing into Cyprus Real Estate and business will give the Elite the frighteners.

        I seem to recall that one of the Troika bail-out agreements required the unissued Title Deeds needed to be reduced to 2000 by now. Clearly another broken promise by the Cyprus Government that will be reviewed in the coming weeks on the next Troika visit.

  • Kevin Ingham

    The problem is if the banks have to accept and comply with this law, their balance sheets will take such a hit that we get back to bail in territory again

    • Barry White

      And why would going back into bail in territory be a problem? Just what the Doctor ordered to clear out once and for all the vile vipers. No one thinking clearly could possibly entrust more than walking around money to a Bank based in Cyprus.

  • Frustrated

    This article confirms one thing.

    Namely, that banks are as crooked and duplicitous as the developers and lawyers. Period.

  • Jim

    It is in the countries best interests for the supreme court to rule on this issue quickly. If not, nobody in their right mind should even think about buying off plan, or new build property.
    Even if a positive judgement is given, the lawmakers need to change the law to ensure that a clear title deed is available when payment for property is made.
    Until this happens, purchasers would be well advised to only purchase resale properties that are in possession of a clear title deed.

    • Pc

      The law already exists. Provided the Supreme Court rules in the buyer’s favour, the discussion is effectively settled; when you buy property and pay the developer and your taxes, you receive ownership/title deed. It is then between the developer and the bank to sort matters out between themselves.

  • Pc

    Excellent news and justice seems to exists. Only a shame that it can take up to 3 years longer before the Supreme Court will have finally ruled on this. And even then there is a chance it can go on to the ECHR or ECJ.

  • Nigel Howarth

    Excellent news. Thousands were duped into buying property built on land that was mortgaged by ‘crooks’ masquerading as property developers. I know of many cases where the banks failed to pursue of press these ‘crooks’ for payment. One case springs to mind where one of these ‘crooks’ mortgaged their land in 2000 any failed to repay a single cent to the bank.

    • A friend of mine was conned into buying a flat in Aya Napa. He said the developer deposited all the money he was paid by purchasers into a Swiss Bank account and hasn’t paid the local bank a cent. The developer doesn’t even maintain the block because “the bank owns the property”.

  • Pullaard

    The owners should press for the soonest ruling by the Supreme Court and when the Court finds in favour of the banks, as it surely will, immediately present their case to Strasbourg. If the ECHR is worth its name, this is a prime example of infringement of the home owners’ human rights.

    • village lass

      sorry, but they should have checked the and registry for prior commitments on the land

      • Pc

        That is too simplistic. When they bought the appartment, the probably bought off plan. The buyers had no idea that once the appartment was completed, the seller would fail to settle a mortgage on the land. And it is exactly this argument that the court used to argue its decision. The court effectively says that this is a dispute between the bank and the developer and third parties cannot be impacted by this.

      • cyprus observer

        Many asked lawyers to do so on their behalf….a reasonable request. Lawyers were working with the developers to hide these other mortgages. When you pay in full for your property, you have the right to expect full clear title deeds.

    • Jeremy Rigg

      …….and the “soonest ruling” will be how many years down the line?

    • Evergreen

      Yes.

  • village lass

    What? I am surprised by this court ruling.
    A mortgage is an agreement to lend money with security. If the mortgagee does not pay up, the security is forfeit. In this case the building was the security.
    The mortgage would be registered with the land registry and a search would show a prior commitment.
    This is not only true in Cyprus – same system in UK, where the bank actually holds the title deeds until the mortgage is paid off.

    • iuvcyprus

      If you knew anything about Cyprus, you should know that UNLESS you ask for, lawyers will not do a search for outstanding debts on lands at the Land Registry. You should also be aware that for years builders lenders & lawyers have colluded together to obtain 2nd, 3rd “mortgages” on land already sold to unsuspecting buyers. It is NOT the same system as in the UK, as most of laws regarding property are not British but Ottoman !!!!

      • village lass

        Ah, but it is unislamic to charge interest, so laws referring to mortgages are not ottoman-based.
        Oddly, the British did take over many Ottoman laws when they first occupied Cyprus in 1878, but I do like to think that both Colonial Cyprus and Independent Cyprus has made some progress since then.
        BTW, do take care when suggesting contributors know less about Cyprus than you do. Oh, and also to state that lawyers will only do the search if you ask is not necessarily true – there are many who will let would-be purchasers know all the facts before committing themselves.

    • Neroli

      IF the lawyers had done searches on the properties – as is done in UK and told the would be purchasers there were mortgages already on the property thousands of people wouldn’t have gone ahead and purchased those properties

    • Pc

      You probably misunderstand the verdict. When a bank lends money to a developer to develop with the intend to sell, then once the property is sold, the bank cannot hold the buyer hostage because the developer fails to deliver on his end of the agreement with the bank. And that is a fundamental right enshrined in EU directives and all EU countries national laws.

      The difference between Cyprus and the UK is that in the UK laws are in place to ensure that the money paid by the buyer to the developer immediately goes to paying off any developer debts on the sold property so that title deeds can be released at the moment the transaction is completed.

      • village lass

        As in the UK, any prior interest in land is registered with the appropriate authority. This might include rights of way, easements or mortgages. I am unaware of the UK law you mention – perhaps you could give me the reference

    • Mctighed

      A property is never sold in the UK without a title deed. This country is full of crooks and liars.

      • village lass

        Sadly, the fact is that title deeds for individual properties in a development (flats/housing estate) cannot be issued prior to the existence of those individual properties.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Don’t anyone hold their breathes. This is just one judge in thousands.

    • Barry White

      And the operative word in this case being resolved is ” thousands” in every sense.

  • hornet

    about time someone threw a spanner in the works… good move by this judge even if in the end it will probably come to nothing…

