Ertugruloglu says rights of Turkish Cypriots on resources must be ensured ‘at all costs’

September 21st, 2017 Cyprus 17 comments

Tahsin Ertugruloglu

The rights of Turkish Cypriots over the island’s natural resources must be ensured at all costs, and the Greek Cypriots will not be allowed to go it alone in exploiting hydrocarbons, the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu has said.

In an interview with Voice of America, the Turkish Cypriot politician scoffed at the rhetoric coming out of the Greek Cypriot side regarding the peace process.

Referring to the Greek Cypriots reiterating that they are ready to resume negotiations, Ertugruloglu said: “We shall not be deceived by such games and tricks.”

He said a deal would have been feasible at Crans-Montana had the Greek Cypriot side genuinely wished for a solution.

According to a convenience translation of his comments, Ertugruloglu said that “the federal formula expired at Crans Montana.

“It is not possible for the same procedure to continue. The procedure which recognizes the Greek Cypriots as representatives of a state, and the Turkish Cypriots as a community, will never come back to life.”

Ertugruloglu, a member of the National Unity Party – a nationalist and conservative political party – is known for his incendiary remarks.

  • Roc.

    Its Zero Troops take it or leave that ponder for the next 43 years as to what your going to do.

  • No_Name12

    The problem of saying again and again that you are unwilling to return to negotiations, is that in the end the shift of blame turns on your side for refusing to even talk.

    Akinchi said a few days ago that there cant be any negotiations in the following 5 months. He implied that the elections are the key problem for meaningful negotiations in this specific period. I do agree fully with this. It appears that there is still an open chance for negotiations to restart where they were left off, after the elections. That of course assumes that whoever is elected will continue the negotiations where they were left off.

    • HighTide

      If any southern leader insists on zero troops there will be no renewed talks.

  • geecee

    How about ensuring the human rights of ALL cypriots? Unrestricted access to all parts of the country, unrestricted access and usage of someone’s own property and removal of excess military presence?

    • HighTide

      Good idea. Where is the deal?

      • Louis

        First. Neutralise all extremists such as Ertugruloglu and yourself from both sides.
        Second. Remove all outside influences, troops, and an agreed number of Illegal settlers.
        Third. Find educated sane people from both who sides who love Cyprus and ALL Cypriots and get them to negotiate.

        I believe a solution could be reached within 6 months!

        • HighTide

          And pigs can fly.

          • Louis

            Careful, it’s windy today!!

        • Roc.

          Turkish trolls here on CM, live in fantasy land, nothing ever they rant about is factual but only yself belief the sooner they start to live in reality then maybe they could be peace.

    • The True Cypriot

      Whilst we remain embargoed?

      Grow up.

      • Roc.

        You are a silly boy, you invade then you want the red carpet in doing so, that why your unrecognized , seems you live in fantasy, and BTW you’re not in the position to dictate or demand, you have nothing to offer

        • The True Cypriot

          You try to delete us from our country and the express surprise when we defend ourselves and secure our own part of the island?

          Grow up you clown.

      • geecee

        Read my comment again. I said ALL cypriots. Jeez, don’t throw automated replied to usernames you think they are against your agenda. I am actually on your side on this. ALL cypriots should enjoy same rights when it comes to using their property, voting and enjoying the benefits of the country.

        • Roc.

          yeah once the invaders and illegal settlers leave, you forget that part.

        • HighTide

          Sounds generous, but is on nobody’s agenda. Not even the failed BBF provided for that. Since the partition will remain now, it all depends on reasonable bilateral agreements between two states.

  • Joe Smith

    Another deranged lunatic

    • Louis

      Couldn’t agree more!
      They seem to have an endless supply of them!

