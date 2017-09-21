Ertugruloglu says rights of Turkish Cypriots on resources must be ensured ‘at all costs’

The rights of Turkish Cypriots over the island’s natural resources must be ensured at all costs, and the Greek Cypriots will not be allowed to go it alone in exploiting hydrocarbons, the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu has said.

In an interview with Voice of America, the Turkish Cypriot politician scoffed at the rhetoric coming out of the Greek Cypriot side regarding the peace process.

Referring to the Greek Cypriots reiterating that they are ready to resume negotiations, Ertugruloglu said: “We shall not be deceived by such games and tricks.”

He said a deal would have been feasible at Crans-Montana had the Greek Cypriot side genuinely wished for a solution.

According to a convenience translation of his comments, Ertugruloglu said that “the federal formula expired at Crans Montana.

“It is not possible for the same procedure to continue. The procedure which recognizes the Greek Cypriots as representatives of a state, and the Turkish Cypriots as a community, will never come back to life.”

Ertugruloglu, a member of the National Unity Party – a nationalist and conservative political party – is known for his incendiary remarks.