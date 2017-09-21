Kasoulides continues New York contacts

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides continued his contacts in New York late on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 72nd UN general assembly.

He met his counterpart from Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, with whom he discussed bilateral issues in addition to exchanging opinions on various regional matters. Kasoulides also informed the Bahraini foreign minister about the latest developments in the Cyprus problem.

Kasoulides also met the foreign minister from the Ivory Coast, Marcel Amon-Tanoh, with whom he discussed the same issues.

Earlier in the day he accompanied President Nicos Anastasiades in meetings with the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations.