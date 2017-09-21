Kasoulides continues New York contacts

September 21st, 2017 Cyprus 21 comments

Kasoulides continues New York contacts

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides continued his contacts in New York late on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 72nd UN general assembly.

He met his counterpart from Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, with whom he discussed bilateral issues in addition to exchanging opinions on various regional matters. Kasoulides also informed the Bahraini foreign minister about the latest developments in the Cyprus problem.

Kasoulides also met the foreign minister from the Ivory Coast, Marcel Amon-Tanoh, with whom he discussed the same issues.

Earlier in the day he accompanied President Nicos Anastasiades in meetings with the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations.

  • Mickey Swains

    I suppose the CM needs to keep a diary for the different dignitaries/politicians of Cyprus,We all want to know what each one is up to at any given time.
    Thank you CM.

  • almostbroke

    ‘On the sidelines ‘ very appropriate for the Cypriot F M ,mean while the Greek Stalinist is speaking on behalf of Cypriots , that’s when his mouth is not full of grub !!!!

  • Neroli

    Oh these poor foreign ministers from all these countries! Does the FM from Bahrain want to hear about non developments in Cyprus, he probably doesn’t even know where it is!

    • Joe Smith

      The fm of Bahrain is an intelligent man and knows exactly where cyprus is and the problems she faces. Not everybody is as ignorant as you!

      • Neroli

        I know where Cyprus is as I live here! As for the problems they are all self imposed

        • Joe Smith

          People like you moan all day on here it’s just so boring. Cyprus’ problems, for the more intelligent of people, are years of British interference in the making

          • Neroli

            Such a typical comment from the likes of you! Always blaming others, it’s a Cypriot trait -if you are one How long have you had independence, and how far have you got with it, you had Independance since 1960 with a ‘leader’ and 2 of your guarantee countries invaded you – pathetic. Then you have the gall to blame the British. You know how many Cypriots on this forum are complaining?? Many! If you don’t want to read them go and read another paper – when you read a negative article about the goings on here you expect positive comments??

            • Joe Smith

              Racism as well as ignorant, typical Brit traits! A person like you with a backward, imperialist mentality will always be ignorant and blind to the facts! Nothing more to say with people like you!

              • Jay Bee

                Sir, you are a total bottom – and I am being very polite, as we loathsome Brits usually are.

                • Joe Smith

                  I wish brits were polite. I use the underground and trains on a daily basis and there is no politeness or manners when it comes to the day to day of uk living

                  • Jay Bee

                    I do not think we are generally impolite, but maybe too reserved and not willing to positively interact, like say, the Italians or Finnish. Maybe you need to experience living and shopping in Cyprus on a daily basis. Politeness and manners are not ‘on the menu’ and in shops etc..you are greeted with mostly surly and aggressive responses – that is unless you are totally ignored, which happens more often than not – when they choose to chat on their mobile to their bf /to another employee/turn their back on you – anything other than serve you, which is what they are paid for..

                    Yes, we loathsome Brits are far from perfect, but we are not in the same league for aggressive, snarky behaviour as some nationalities I could mention.

                    Have a super day…..

                    • Joe Smith

                      I visit cyprus on a regular basis, and from hotel staff, to restaurant staff, to shop keepers etc I find cypriots a lot more friendly and polite. However, I make an effort to talk to people with a nice manner and try to not be arrogant and expect everyone to speak English, so that could be the reason!

                    • Evergreen

                      Politeness works everywhere .

                    • Joe Smith

                      Exaclty, and if you have a bad attitude then people won’t be polite to you

                    • Barry White

                      Jay Bee, you have put Barry into a very wistful mood reflecting on the service culture surrounding the late Cyprus Air travel experience.

                      Truely, as often described a ‘National Treasure’ and projecting the country’s values.

            • Barry White

              They have done well haven’t they ?

              • Neroli

                Very well!

    • Barry White

      The article did say that “Kasoulides continued his contacts in New York late on Wednesday on the sidelines..
      ..”

      It seems that the Hub is not in New York.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    I guess Cyprus will import sand & dates from Bahrain and tropical fruit from the Ivory Coast. Good trading…

    • Neroli

      Talking of fruit I saw yesterday in supermarket dragonfruit @ €9.60/kg and they grow them here! They’re cheaper in UK and they import them!! So maybe we should import dates from Bahrain!

    • Evergreen

      and I can foresee more apples from Greece.

