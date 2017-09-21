Paphos-Polis road not financially viable, auditor says

Improvements planned for Paphos to Polis road

The proposed road from Paphos to Polis, in its current form, is a financially unviable project and a waste of taxpayer money, Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides said, rejecting suggestions that the matter was not within his remit.

“Our service reiterates the position that construction of the project in question, in its current form, constitutes squandering of public money, on the basis of a decision that clashes with the acceptable and legally prescribed review and selection procedures,” Michaelides said in a statement issued on Thursday.

It followed the cabinet’s rejection of the audit service’s view that the proposed Paphos to Polis road was a waste of money in the current form.

“That is our view, which we have every right to express since auditing public spending falls under the hardest core of our constitutionally guaranteed powers,” the auditor said.

“We also express regret about the fact that, as we have been informed by the finance minister yesterday, during its September 13, 2017, session the cabinet judged our reports to be beyond our remit.”

It was noteworthy, according to the auditor, that during times when there was no legal framework guiding the selection and advancement of investment projects, the audit service was recommending reducing the cost within logical levels – 2005 to 2012 — without any suggestion from the government that it was not within its remit.

In his report, the auditor said the reason the project was not sustainable was the decision to effectively construct a motorway when it was not justified by the traffic data.

The annual average daily traffic in 2014 was 6,801 vehicles per day, with August of the same year recording the highest.

On August 15, a national holiday, 10,944 vehicles used the road, the report said. Ten days later officials counted 830 vehicles at 6pm, the highest hourly traffic. The average during the month was around 9,000 vehicles per day.

The current plan is for a two-lane road, which however, will have the geometrical characteristics of a motorway.

The public works department’s standards for a two-lane road provides for an average 13,000 vehicles per day whereas the respective standard for motorways is 41,000, the auditor said.

“This is part of a bigger plan providing that in the future, (not specified when) the complete project will be constructed at a cost of €260m (current prices) that will include a four-lane motorway,” the report said.

Taxpayers were currently looking at a cost of between €68m and €81.5m, depending on which version the state would go with.

The audit service had pointed out to the finance minister that building a two-lane road with the geometric characteristics of a motorway meant using parameters fit for the latter.

That, in turn, meant a higher cost of construction, especially in higher areas as was the case, and made the road less safe because it would encourage motorists to drive at higher speeds.

“Based on all the above, we expressed the view that the minister, exercising the powers granted to him by the framework law and acting in a lawful manner as he ought to, should reject the project without delay and ask the public works department to review the issue so that the project becomes financially viable.”

  • Kevin Ingham

    I drove back to Polis from Paphos airport last night.

    It’s a dark, badly lit road and sections could certainly do with improving, but I only had to dip my headlights about 10 times for on coming traffic at 10pm last night and I wasn’t tailgated or overtaken once. The number of cars on that road at that time of night do not warrant a dual carriageway.

    During the day a few crawler lanes would be helpful but a full blown highway is little more than a vanity project and waste of money IMHO

  • disqus_mo8c3tVuI1

    A wise move. Thank you Odysseas for not giving into political pressures that serve the interests of the few such as Limni Mines and local self-serving businesses that want to develop another Ayia Napa. It seems as if the new mayor of Polis is elected to serve their interests and not the best interest of the area.

  • Douglas

    Get EU to pay

  • Jeremy Rigg

    I am sure like me a lot of you will be familiar with New Zealand. There, on country roads, 2 lanes will go into 4 every couple of miles, and for a distance of perhaps 0.25 miles. There are signs at the side of the road to forewarn you of this additional lane and how far ahead they are for overtaking. Needless to say it requires a bit of driving discipline………..and the signs tend NOT to be blasted with shotgun pellets. Perhaps the last two requirements will rule it out for Cyprus.

    • Mist

      Also it’s the norm for trucks, campers or any slow moving vehicle to pull into the side to let others to pass. Cape Reanga to Bluff polite drivers. The pull ins on the Polis road are never used in my experience by the trucks to let traffic past.

      • Rory Keelan

        Ditto Western Cape in S. Africa – they pull right over onto the (usually generous) hard shoulder and drive on that while you pass.

    • Rory Keelan

      Just back from a driving holiday in South Africa where they have a similar system on the major roads if they are not four-lane. Length of the extra is however longer allowing for more vehicles to pass the trucks. And then the opposing side gets an extra overtaking lane and so on., Works well

  • Mist

    It has to be built, the Church has factored in the sale of concrete into its profit projections.

  • John Henry

    A waste of taxpayer money? I guess it is EU money that is paying for the Aglanjdia/Larnaca Strts’ debacle which is why no one takes issue with it also being a waste. When its finally complete it will cut my travel time to Lidl probably in half so the 6-7 minutes it takes me now will only be around 4 minutes. I’m thrilled.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    I would be interested to see where the survey was done: However from my experiences the problem part of the road is the grind up the hill from Pafos to Tsada, and that probably has a lot of local traffic, much of which likely goes no further than Tsada: In my view that is the part of the road that needs attention. What would help would be crawler lane for the Trucks and slow vehicles Whether that could be feasibly built due to the local landscape is another matter, but I think what is proposed is OTT.

    • Mike

      Sadly Roger the boy racers with engine power less than I have in my vacuum cleaner will never suffer the indignation of having to give way for a faster vehicle. If we built 8 lanes most will drive in the outside lane foot to the floor doing 20 uphill.

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        I think the whole concept of Multi lane driving is generally misunderstood in Cyprus: very few know how to use multi-lane carriage ways properly, in particular using some of them in urban areas as filter lanes for a turn which is 2 km away….see eg the dual carriage way past the Spy Kyp Sports hall on the Troodos Road in Limassol.

  • jobanana

    If they are going to build a road don’t waste money on a two lane road based on current usage. If the road is improved I am certain many more will use it. But let’s not hope the construction will turn into the disastrous improvements being made along the motorway in Limassol. Coming into Limassol from Nicosia you can’t exit at Ayia Phyla because of the chaos caused by the road construction, nor the next exit at Polimedia due to the poor design that backs traffic up into the motorway and of course those entitled drivers that could care less and block the highway trying to jump the cue. Finally the next exit at the hospital has gone from bad to worse and is a very dangerous gauntlet with the lines in the highway giving no real indication of which lane goes where, no indication of road works, and of course as with Polemedia the cars trying to get off the highway back up onto the highway making a dangerous situation even worse. But it looks like these projects will be finished by the end of the decade because virtually every morning I see at least one or two people working and sometimes even a tractor moving about! Perhaps they should consider handing out free bananas to those wasting their mornings in the cues!

    • jobanana

      Ahhhh rant over, I feel better now! 🙂

    • Mike

      Well said. Unfortunately the inbuilt desire to jump the queue blocks all roads and those screaming up the outside lane waiting to barge in at the last minute do indeed block the roads making travel time far more than it would otherwise have been if normal curteous driving habits had been used. Sadly you cant teach idiots because they know everything.

  • divadi bear

    The Paphos-Polis road. An improvement on this road would be to build “bays” leading off the road where slow vehicles can pull in to let a line of cars behind to overtake.
    On a downward hills there should also be escape bays of soft deep sand where trucks and cars can drive into should the drivers lose control of the vehicle.

    • CitiZenKaNe

      Sound like you’re talking about Aconcagua or the Himalayas. Good grief, its just good ole Cyprus and wer’re talking about “altitudes” of less than 1000m.

    • cyprus observer

      Your suggestion is good, however for it to work, it needs drivers to consider others. This would therefore rule it out in Cyprus.

  • Bob Ellis

    Remember, this road is not for Polis/Cyprus/Safety, it’s for Shacolas proposed golf course along the coast. Maybe Cyprus ought to remember it signed up to the Natura2000 agreement that specifies the Polis area as low development, so why would they need a motorway ? unless we’re going back on yet another promise……

    • CitiZenKaNe

      You can bet on it!

