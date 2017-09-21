Salma Hayek donated $100,000 to Mexico after earthquake

The 51-year-old actress hails from the North American country which saw its capital city, Mexico City, hit by the natural disaster – which measured a whopping 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale – earlier this week.

And in an effort to help those affected by the destruction, the ‘Frida’ star has posted a video on her Instagram account urging her fans to give what they can to help the cause.

Speaking in her video, she said: “After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of my friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me. I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific.

“I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico. I implore to you, to the goodness of your hearts, your compassion to help with anything that you can give.

“Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above.”

In her caption, Salma revealed the money raised would be given to the UNICEF charity, who she explained have response teams in the city.

She wrote: “The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I’m contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico.”

According to reports, the death toll from the earthquake is expected to be at least 225.