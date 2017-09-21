Trump praises Turkey’s Erdogan as a friend

September 21st, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the U.N. General Assembly

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan as a friend despite tensions between the two countries over Turkish security officials involved in street fighting with protesters during a visit to Washington in May.

Meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Trump hailed Erdogan’s leadership in Turkey and said Erdogan “has become a friend of mine.”

“I think now we’re as close as we’ve ever been,” he said.

Eleven people were hurt in what Washington’s police chief described as a brutal attack on peaceful demonstrators outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. Ankara blamed the violence on groups linked to Kurdish militants fighting an armed campaign in southeastern Turkey.

  • mustafa balci

    Two lunatics that’s why they get on

  • Parthenon

    With a friend like Erdogan who needs enemies?

    A great nation is not judged on how it treats its enemies when they are in the wrong (i.e North Korea), but on how it treats its evil friends like Turkey. Had the US come down hard on Turkey for its illegal invasion, ethnic cleansing & occupation of N Cyprus, there would probably be no N Korea problem now or Rohingya ethnic cleansing.

    NATO, EU & US should be ashamed to be associated with Kemalist Fascist Turkey.

    • mustafa balci

      So you would achieved enosis you are all so innocent another brainwashed gc

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        He is a broken record recycling his garbage in Cyprus mail forum. He never mentions the evil they caused the TCs for over 20 years culminating in Turkey intervening and saving us from ethnic cleansing and total extinction.

