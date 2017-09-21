Our View: Partial ban on visitors going north is inconsistent

September 21st, 2017 Opinion, Our View 48 comments

Our View: Partial ban on visitors going north is inconsistent

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides has suspended the directive for 15 days

HAS the government decided to sabotage our booming tourist industry even as it hits new arrival records every month? Perhaps it concluded the country cannot cope with the constantly rising number of visitors and took action, which could also be sold to the electorate as patriotic, to limit them. This may sound far-fetched, but there seems to be no other plausible explanation for the bizarre policy of denying entry into the country to tourists from non-EU countries who have bookings at Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

The policy of barring entry to third country nationals was implemented at Larnaca airport on Monday night with mixed results. Of the 51 visitors initially denied entry only 16, from Lebanon and Serbia were put on a plane back home. Thirty-five Israelis with bookings in the north were eventually allowed into the country, but only after the intervention of their embassy which they had contacted to complain. A Lebanese couple was sent back after telling the policeman at passport control they would probably visit the north. The over-zealous officer ignored the fact the couple would be staying in the Republic with a Greek Cypriot friend.

According to this officer’s interpretation of the new guidelines, third country nationals who express merely an intention to visit the north had to be denied entry. At the same time, Israelis with bookings at the prohibited hotels were allowed through because their embassy kicked up a fuss and our authorities did not want to upset relations with Israel.

Meanwhile, citizens of EU countries can stay in whatever Greek Cypriot-owned property they choose in the north after being picked up from Larnaca airport by a Turkish Cypriot cab. They can even be collected by a mini-bus sent by the hotel in the north that is owned by a Greek Cypriot.

Only our narrow-minded foreign ministry officials could come up with such a spectacularly inconsistent and blatantly discriminatory policy in the name of the national interest. The ministry compiled a list with the name and location of each hotel in the north, owned by Greek Cypriots, and gave it to the police at the airport. So now, the first experience of any non-EU tourists arriving in Cyprus will be a police interrogation about where they will be staying and their entry will be at the discretion of the officer asking the questions. They will think they have come on holiday in a police state.

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides, exhibiting the rationality obviously lacking in foreign ministry officials who did not think it necessary to inform embassies and travel agents about this discriminatory policy nor gave any thought to its consequences, suspended the directive for 15 days to give the authorities time to decide how such cases would be handled.

The only proper solution is to scrap the directive. But that might be too daring for a president seeking re-election and hoping to attract the super-patriotic votes.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • The True Cypriot

    This really is very simple, but a few facts first.

    Pre 1974 GC hotels in the north are few and far between and those that remain like the Dome and Palm Beach have been massively renovated.

    This is about discouraging spending in the north and this is the only element these idiots can try and control. As others pointed out GCs themselves cross over and spend money in the north. Its about trying to grab as many tourists for the south.

    I have been told by tourists that GCs tell them not to cross over because they will be attacked. Its all about demonising the TCs and the north to keep people away and kill our economy – the STATUS QUO.

    A few years back they whinged about adverts for North Cyprus in London and tried to get them removed – North Cyprus is now advertised world wide.

    Its probably another reaction to the failed talks and another example of how the Greeks will go to any measure to ensure that the embargoes remain. Some backward GC official has cooked this up now to make a point and the “minister” has gone along with it

    We know the games they play, officially and unofficially to maintain the status quo – like attacking our taxi drivers who cross over, the constant fake news about the north and the fact that they do not bother to tell the tourists into Larnaca Airport that the airport itself is TC owned land, like much of Larnaca beachfront is.

    These sort of nasty moves by the GCs will only have the effect of hardening our resolve and cementing the division, they pretend they want to end.

    This is a small example of why the GCs cannot be trusted, in any respect – their actions speak much louder than mealy mouthed words.

    With regard to this policy, they will continue their “review” for many months and kick start the whole thing again for the 2018 season.

    Personally, I would shut the border and use Turkish investment to build up the North even further and then offer massively cut price holidays to the north via Turkey.

    • HighTide

      Not a bad idea. Nobody can stop the TRNC to close the borders.

      • The True Cypriot

        True, but the border issue is about who blinks first.

        • HighTide

          Well, the South can’t do it without getting into difficulties with the EU.

          • Neroli

            True

  • Paranam Kid

    As always, bowing to pressure from the nazi-onist state for fear of being labelled antisemitic. The wonderful GC president & his team of luminaries does not have the guts to stand up for conistency, thereby ignoring the FACT that by giving the citizens of the Jewish “country” preferential treatment he is being racist towards the rest. But then, he has had good racist practice vis-a-vis the TCs.

    • Evergreen

      Do you think they care?😆

      • Paranam Kid

        No, they don’t care, and it is exactly the same attitude of the whole EU, scared of Israel & its guard dog across the Pond.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Seek professional attention for your brain needle sticking on Jews and Israel.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      You have got Jews on your mind 24 hours a day. Complain about the sloppy unprofessional way we apply our policy decisions by surprising uninformed tourists of what we demand of them and stop going on about Jews. Our government leader should ask for a meeting with the EU big boys and expect actions from them as a member to protect Cyprus from EU citizen visiting and so help prop up the pseudo TRNC, WE now know what Turkey wants, so unless Nick agrees with Akinji first about what he believes his people will vote to accept then don’t go for another big meeting failure as the world will then give Turkey what she has been waiting for.

  • Neroli

    A police state this country could never be, they can’t even book illegal parking never mind run a state!!

    • Iron mike

      But you choose to live here

      • Neroli

        What’s that got to do with it??

        • Iron mike

          It has everything to do with it You ex pats whinge and whine but still choose to live here If you hate it so much why stay Maybe whinging about Cyprus is a national past time Have you forgot to mention that the Turks have opened a beach in Famagusta area but GC are forbidden to use it as well as other nationals Now this is crazy Why don’t you write about this instead of knocking the RoC authorities every chance you get

          • Neroli

            Because we comment on the article not the beach in Famagusta! So you agree with what the article reports??

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Such absurd and inconsistent policies can only be expected from the ministers of Banana Republic. So no surprises there.

  • HighTide

    This ridiculous government does everything it its power to give the new tourism boom a bad name. Arriving tourists don’t want to know about politics, and if they are inconvenienced, as they are, they will in future make a wide berth around Cyprus, telling their friends and acquaintances as well. Stupidity knows no bounds.

    • Neroli

      They can cross Lebanon and Serbia offnthe tourist list!

  • Neroli

    But EU citizens and Greek Cypriots go over every day to GC owned hotels! Crazy country!

  • Evergreen

    A self contradictory and an ugly notification by the foreign ministry with a complete lack of vision. Where this country is heading to?

    • Neroli

      Where to indeed!

      • Evergreen

        Technically it can be termed as a “third world country” in Europe.Economically as well as in civil set up. A sad reality.

        • Neroli

          Time they started to think forward and out of the box to get the economy going instead of selling passports

          • Evergreen

            A temporary boom with a very heavy price tag when EU will initiate interrogation about credibility of assets brought in country recently through granting citizenships.

  • Frustrated

    Whatever next! Having said that, does anything that happens on Cyprus surprise? Er, no.

    What’s the difference between an EU national staying at hotels in the north and a non-EU national doing likewise? None. What’s the difference between a GC national going north and gambling in casinos, many of which are an integral part of a hotel, and a non-EU national doing the same thing? None. What’s the difference between a GC pilgrim to Apostolos Andreas going north and having lunch at a restaurant in a building previously owned by a GC, and a non-EU citizen doing the same? None.

    Logic, consistency and focusing on detail have never been strong points on this accursed isle and this latest furore is yet another example of the genre. What’s happened is beyond laughable if it weren’t so serious an issue. Seems that the law, whatever that is in this case, also contains caveats as exemplified with the intervention of the Israeli embassy. Supposedly because Israel, like Russia, is one of Cyprus’ best ‘friends’, exceptions for THEIR nationals have to be made.

    What a bumbling bunch of amateurs the Cypriot authorities have become. They were always out of their depth but these latest shenanigans take the biscuit.

    • Neroli

      Elections coming up!

    • anastasia

      Well said F.
      Re-election is their sole preoccupation. They would even prevent migrant birds from flying to the north!! if this could serve their electoral goals

      • Neroli

        They do prevent migratory birds flying anywhere, they trap them very cruelly and illegally!

    • Brian Whiffen

      spot on..
      this article also throws up the old chestnut of arrivals proudly spouted by the CTO, if even larger numbers are now entering the north via LCA. instead of staying south.

  • kypselian

    Hi CM i will explain to you as you seem that you do not understand anything about economy. The goverment didnt decide to limit the numbers of tourists as you believe or maybe brainwashed. on the countrary the goverment wants to increase it. However tourists have an economic value for us. if a touris is coming and using our airports and roads and infrastucture without spending a dime here and spending his money to support the theives regime in the north then we are losing money, dignity and political standing here. We welcome any tourist whether he is 3rd country or 4th or 5th country as long as he is benefiting our economy.

    let me explain to you in slow motion so you understand because it seems you arr very naive CM. if you have a shop and some one comes and buys goods from you at cost price and you dont makea dime why would you service that customer?

    i hope you know understood. thanks god that CM is not controlling our future.

    • Marat

      Why does this not apply for EU citizens then? Israel citizens?

    • Marat

      Perhaps it is u who is missing the point READ THE TITLE

      • Evergreen

        Of course she/he/it is.

    • Neroli

      So you have no problem with GReek Cypriots going over to the north and staying?

  • Mommy-O

    EU members and Cypriots are allowed to go North and stay in Hotels belonging to Greek Cypriots, but not third county nationals….makes perfect sense to me. (dripping scarcasm)

    • kypselian

      no no no.. i will explain to you so it makes sense from now on. Cyprus respects EU law. if Cyprus can break the law then we would have also prevented EU citizens from passing thru our airports to go to north. however unfortunately the law of freedom of movement of eu citizens doesnt allow us to do so and we donot want to risk losing our eu status. does it make sense to you now?

      • Marat

        Israeli citizens are EU citizens dear Kypselian????????

      • Neroli

        Cyprus has no respect for eu law !

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Exactly. Right to the dot.

        • Frustrated

          Or ANY law……….

          • Neroli

            Forgot that bit!!

      • HighTide

        To believe there are any decent hotels left from the period prior to 1974 is rather delusional. There is nothing left but shacks, – after nearly half a century. New hotels and resorts have been built, many of them on public land. To claim rights to them is a ridiculous thought.

        • Evergreen

          Correct.

      • cyprus observer

        The very thought of you “making sense” is amusing to me.

      • cyprus observer

        Ah….but Israelus are ok, because they are our new best mates….for the moment. Are Russians stopped…..I don’t think so! Total hypocrisy.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          In the near future ,any one that travels to visit or holiday in the pseudo TRNC will have to first visit their government office to get permission acceptable to the ROC before their citizen can go to the North. using the door of the ROC

  • hornet

    of course naive appeasers will not mind giving thieves the right to profit from stolen property

    • Mctighed

      Where are my deeds then pal. 19 years and still waiting

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close