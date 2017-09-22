Anastasides ready to continue talks

A picture of happier times. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

President Nicos Anastasiades will assure UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of his will to continue negotiations on the Cyprus problem in the framework of the parameters which Guterres set out in Crans Montana.

According to diplomatic sources, Anastasiades who will meet with Guterres in New York on Friday, will also raise a number of other issues during their meeting.

The first one concerns the way forward as regards efforts for a Cyprus settlement. The President will note the need for a serious preparation of the next steps on the Cyprus problem and for a similar attitude by the Turkish Cypriot side.

He will also refer to the secretary general`s forthcoming report about his good offices mission and to the Turkish activities in the occupied areas of Cyprus, as well as to the Turkish threats and provocations inside the island’s exclusive economic zone.

Anastasiades will also outline a number of pending issues at the talks, which are not covered by the Guterres framework and to the forthcoming strategic evaluation for the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus.

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Cyprus Permanent Representative at the UN Kornelios Korneliou will also attend the meeting.

The latest round of UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana in July ended without an agreement.

  • Martin Standage

    How many people were there actually listening?His speech anyway sounded more like pandering to an audience at home in search of support for his election campaign!Perhaps he forgot where he was and who he hoped would take any notice?No doubt his 10 minute talk with Guteres today will be promoted by the gov. media here as another useless ‘triumph!’

  • chitchat

    really? what for? to win the election?

  • Roc.

    He has an obligation to offer talks, if Puppet Akinci does not want to then that his prerogative, stay as you are for another 43 years,

    • Soho-Knights

      You have a very perverted way of viewing things! All the illegalities and abuse of Human Rights that Turkey has committed both in the RoC and in Turkey itself, and you condemn a Statesman who is President of the RoC and speaks for all citizens!

      • Roc.

        I defending Nik, read it again.

        • Soho-Knights

          Sorry! Sorry! Sorry! Not meant for you!

  • HighTide

    How often do we need to read this here? It soon will replace the obligatory hail mary’s at the morning service with the same result.

    • Soho-Knights

      You! a godless and insulting person who continually insults others, yet squeals like a little pig when any truth is spoken about your perverted Turkey. Are you commenting today as a Man or a Woman? Of course it does not really matter, it just helps in understanding your mental state! If you dont want to be insulted dont insult others!

  • Frustrated

    On an almost daily basis, Anastasiades keeps bleating on that he wants to return to the negotiating table and yet there’s nothing more to negotiate as he’s stated that there are to be “no troops” on the island. This is an impossible demand and he knows it as the Turkish Cypriots will never agree to stripping away their defensive shield.

    No nation on earth would agree to laying down their arms. Therefore all bets are off and partition has now been guaranteed by Anastasiades. Anything else is just posturing and time-wasting. All he’s proved is that he’s the worst leader the island has had to date as he’s sacrificed political resolution for his own presidential aspirations.

    IF he’s re-elected, the populace deserve all they get which will include geopolitical oblivion.

  • Dynosavros

    43 years begging the invader to leave peafully – 43 years baking its cooperators, T/cs , to accept a normal state.All in vain – there is no chance.The only possitive result of negotiations is keeping G/cs in sleep and therefore succeeding peace in the Island.

    • HighTide

      Your understanding of a “normal state” is for Greek Cypriots to control the whole island. Your infamous leaders have from 1960 – 1974 shown what they consider “normal”. Not anymore.

      • Dynosavros

        My understanding of a normal state is to apply any constitution of any other European state.You can choose one-

        • erol ziya

          Belgium

      • Soho-Knights

        Your leaders ethnically cleansed Armenians, Potions, Kurds and Greeks!!! we do not keep bleating about it, we forgive and hopefully you have changed. No! you remind us about yesterday, but dont mention your barbaric behaviour last week!!!

    • erol ziya

      If we as Cypriots want a unitary state then we need to act in a unitary manner, seek and pursue unitary goals and futures for Cyprus. If a subset of those in Cyprus, even a numerically dominant one, seek goals and futures that are not unitary, are not defined by their commonality with other Cypriots but are defined by and because of their differences, then either that group must suppress the others living in Cyprus or accept that you can not have both a unitary Cyprus and pursue non unitary goals.

