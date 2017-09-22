Anastasides ready to continue talks

President Nicos Anastasiades will assure UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of his will to continue negotiations on the Cyprus problem in the framework of the parameters which Guterres set out in Crans Montana.

According to diplomatic sources, Anastasiades who will meet with Guterres in New York on Friday, will also raise a number of other issues during their meeting.

The first one concerns the way forward as regards efforts for a Cyprus settlement. The President will note the need for a serious preparation of the next steps on the Cyprus problem and for a similar attitude by the Turkish Cypriot side.

He will also refer to the secretary general`s forthcoming report about his good offices mission and to the Turkish activities in the occupied areas of Cyprus, as well as to the Turkish threats and provocations inside the island’s exclusive economic zone.

Anastasiades will also outline a number of pending issues at the talks, which are not covered by the Guterres framework and to the forthcoming strategic evaluation for the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus.

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Cyprus Permanent Representative at the UN Kornelios Korneliou will also attend the meeting.

The latest round of UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana in July ended without an agreement.