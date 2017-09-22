Cyprus and South Africa discuss education

The prospects for cooperation between Cyprus and South Africa were the focus of a meeting between Cypriot Minister of Education Costas Kadis and the Minister of Higher Education and Training of South Africa Dr Bonginkosi Emmanuel Blade Nzimande.

South Africa’s minister is currently on a visit to the island to attend the International Symposium The Left in the 21st Century – One hundred years since the October Revolution.

The meeting was held at the ministry of education and was attended by senior officials from both countries.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the two countries’ relations on higher education issues and discussed the prospects for cooperation.

Kadis noted the meeting was part of efforts to establish international cooperation in the field of higher education.

He also briefed his counterpart on government policy aimed at consolidating Cyprus as a regional educational and research centre and as a hub for international scholars, students, academics and researchers.

Nzimande called it a historic meeting and expressed the sincere support of his country for the peaceful reunification of Cyprus.

He said that there are several possibilities for cooperation between the two countries and expressed his intention to sign an agreement for the mutual recognition of higher education titles.

He also conveyed an invitation to Kadis to visit South Africa.