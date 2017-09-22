Cyprus and South Africa discuss education

September 22nd, 2017 Cyprus, Education 1 comments

Cyprus and South Africa discuss education

UCy's campus

The prospects for cooperation between Cyprus and South Africa were the focus of a meeting between Cypriot Minister of Education Costas Kadis and the Minister of Higher Education and Training of South Africa Dr Bonginkosi Emmanuel Blade Nzimande.

South Africa’s minister is currently on a visit to the island to attend the International Symposium The Left in the 21st Century – One hundred years since the October Revolution.

The meeting was held at the ministry of education and was attended by senior officials from both countries.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the two countries’ relations on higher education issues and discussed the prospects for cooperation.

Kadis noted the meeting was part of efforts to establish international cooperation in the field of higher education.

He also briefed his counterpart on government policy aimed at consolidating Cyprus as a regional educational and research centre and as a hub for international scholars, students, academics and researchers.

Nzimande called it a historic meeting and expressed the sincere support of his country for the peaceful reunification of Cyprus.

He said that there are several possibilities for cooperation between the two countries and expressed his intention to sign an agreement for the mutual recognition of higher education titles.

He also conveyed an invitation to Kadis to visit South Africa.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Michael John

    Is this a joke two Banana republics joining together .—— WHAT —— No Way

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close