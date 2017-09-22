EU fund suspects referred to criminal court

Seven suspects held in connection with the alleged misappropriation of EU-funds at the technical university (Tepak) and the Oceanography Centre of the University of Cyprus (UCy) were on Friday referred to the Limassol criminal court for trial.

The court will convene on November 29.

The suspects were released on bail.

The case concerns 23 EU co-funded programmes worth €5m between 2008 and 2015. The prime suspect is a female former employee of the university, Rozita Pavlidou, who managed the research programmes in question.

She is believed to have abused her position to force professors to hire her relatives for research programmes and threaten them if they posed any objections.