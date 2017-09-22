EU fund suspects referred to criminal court

September 22nd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Seven suspects held in connection with the alleged misappropriation of EU-funds at the technical university (Tepak) and the Oceanography Centre of the University of Cyprus (UCy) were on Friday referred to the Limassol criminal court for trial.

The court will convene on November 29.

The suspects were released on bail.

The case concerns 23 EU co-funded programmes worth €5m between 2008 and 2015. The prime suspect is a female former employee of the university, Rozita Pavlidou, who managed the research programmes in question.

She is believed to have abused her position to force professors to hire her relatives for research programmes and threaten them if they posed any objections.

  • Barry White

    The EU loan masters are soon to be in town. Normally, once they leave all will return to normal service.

    The EU is particularly upset with EU money for projects that might be spent or taken outside of the project plans and agreements.

    Worse yet, EU grants are put on hold until the cases are resolved and proof of action being put in place to stop such practices.

    On top of that, long running incidents such as this often kicks off thorough EU audits of past projects as well as stringent vetting of any new applications. One can expect more EU related activities and demands for police action.

  • almostbroke

    A track worn to the Court and still no list of names of the Accused ! Before the courts , public domain, what’s the problem !!!!!!!

  • Adele

    Don’t you find this corruption ‘almost’ amusing… A president who is never in Cyprus…. NPL’s …. Banks are closing down by the day …The Title Deeds…. etc etc etc…….

    • GSP

      It would be very amusing if it were a script for a television comedy show. Unfortunately, many innocent people are caught up in this fraudulent government’s antics.

      • Adele

        Yes I’m one of them .

