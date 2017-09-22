High voltage rockers coming our way

Protaras will be a haven for all rock fans this October as Cyprus Rocks 17 will feature some of the UK’s finest tributes to the biggest names in classic rock.

There will be tributes to Fleetwood Mac, KISS, Aerosmith, AC/DC, The Who, Led Zeppelin and more, reminding us of some of the smash-hit tracks of the past.

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Fleetwood Bac, is no stranger to the island as they rocked us just this June. The UK’s first tribute band to Fleetwood Mac has spent decades recreating the look, the sound, the mystical atmosphere and that infamous on-stage chemistry of the original band. With these elements now firmly in place, Fleetwood Bac are always on the road somewhere and have now performed over 800 tribute shows.

Coming from all corners of Europe are the band members who make up Hotter than Hell, the tribute band to KISS. For almost 15 years the band has been delivering the world-renowned classic 1970s style KISS stage show. And yes, that includes fire breathing, blood spitting, smoking guitars and the theatrical costumes that have become the mark of the original rock band.

Toxic Twins will be telling how Janie has a gun when they deliver the ultimate classic rock songs of Aerosmith. Hailing from London and formed in 2000, this tribute band have performed in all major venues in the UK, as well as touring Europe, making sure that no fan misses a thing.

The name for the AC/DC tribute band seems very fitting, as it reflects the energy that the original and the tribute band bring to the stage. Live Wire is a high voltage rock tribute band that performs hit after hit after hit and takes the fans all the way through the highway to hell, and makes sure things end with a bang from their onstage cannons.

There is much more rocking to be had, so go to https://www.cyprusrocks.co.uk/ for the full schedule and details.

Cyprus Rocks 17

Rock festival with live performances by a large number of bands. October 4-11. Protaras. Friday-Saturday: 5pm-11.30pm, Sunday: 2pm-8pm, Monday: 10pm-2am, Tuesday: 5pm-11pm. €28/45 per day. Tel: 99-988600