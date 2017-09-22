House slaps tax on e-cigarettes

September 22nd, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

The House voted to tax e-cigarettes

With a majority vote, the House plenum on Friday passed a bill imposing a tax on electronic cigarettes.

The law introduces a new category called ‘liquid for electronic cigarette use’ with a consumption tax of €0.12 per ml of liquid.

Additionally, the bill provides for heat-not-burn tobacco products that are expected to soon be imported to Cyprus and be charged with a €150 consumption tax per kilo.

The bill was tabled by ruling  Disy and passed by 26 MPs in favour and 17 against.

Akel MP Adamos Adamou did not stick with his party, who voted against the bill, saying that as an oncologist it was his duty to vote for it.

All smoking products contain carcinogens and even if the tax hike amounted to 1,000 per cent, he would still vote in favour, he said during Friday’s session.

Akel MP Aristos Damianou criticized the government for introducing yet more taxes saying it was only on Monday that the finance minister had said no new taxes would be imposed and yet a bill to do just that was before parliament.

Damianou added although there was a steady increase in the consumption of cigars, there was no increase in their consumption tax.

Rather, taxes were being imposed on electronic cigarettes that despite containing products that are bad for people’s health, could potentially help people quit smoking.

Green’s MP Giorgos Perdikis reiterated Damianou’s view, adding that it was only five years ago a tax hike had been introducing on smoking products and yet there was still favourable taxation on cigars.

Taxes reaped from this bill should go towards a special fund to campaign against smoking, he added.

  • martin

    if you bare going to smoke, buy a real fag

  • Mist

    Akel MP Adamos Adamou why is he not being a Doctor full time instead of fannying about as an MP? Ah thats the way of Cyprus, Double Bubble.

  • ezmanuk

    As an oncologist Adamou should be ashamed of himself for putting forward a disincentive to an alternative to smoking, which the best quality peer-reviewed evidence suggests to be a 95% healthier option.
    More people will carry on smoking cigarettes as a result of this, with a substantially greater chance of cancer and heart issues. Now, what kind of oncologist thinks that is a good idea?

