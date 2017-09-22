Limassol arrest for attempted stabbing, robbery

Police are investigating a robbery and attempted stabbing at a shop in Limassol on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man entered the shop at 12.45pm and picked up some products which he took to the counter, pretending to buy them.

When the owner, a 51-year-old woman, attempted to charge him he grabbed the items and fled.

When the 54-year-old co-owner of the shop tried to stop the thief he attacked him and threatened him with a sword.

The co-owner fell down and his attacker fled after another person who had entered the premises to help chased him.

The thief went home without realising that he was being followed by the man.

Police officers who were summoned searched the house and found the stolen goods and the sword.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 34-year-old and he was arrested at 6.15pm.

The co-owner of the shop went to Limassol general hospital where he was diagnosed with bruises and hospitalised as a precaution.