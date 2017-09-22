Man found dead in Ayia Napa

Man found dead in Ayia Napa

A foreign national, possibly Russian, was found dead on Friday morning outside a restaurant in Ayia Napa, police said.

The man was spotted by a cleaner at 6am sitting on a chair on the veranda of a closed restaurant on Nissi Avenue.

“When the woman went to open the entrance of the restaurant she saw the man lying on the floor,” a police spokesman said.

Police were notified and members of the CID cordoned off the scene as they investigated the incident.

A preliminary investigation showed that the man had no external injuries leading officers to rule out foul play as the cause of death.

Police were trying to determine the man’s identity. The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem.

