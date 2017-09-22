Paphos arsonist arrested

September 22nd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Paphos arsonist arrested

A car was burned out

Paphos police on Friday arrested a man who was wanted for setting a car on fire in the town two days earlier.

The offence occurred on September 20 at 5am when a 60-year-old pharmacist reported to police that an area outside his premises and his car which was parked outside were on fire.

Police officers found five places on fire upon their arrival. One of the fires was in the car and the others in front of the pharmacy.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 19-year-old man at the time and, police were looking for him until he was spotted and arrested on Friday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • almostbroke

    Did he franchise out his ‘talents’ to Limassol ?

    • todi

      No, he studied in Limassol and was practicing in Paphos.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close