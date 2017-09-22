Paphos arsonist arrested

Paphos police on Friday arrested a man who was wanted for setting a car on fire in the town two days earlier.

The offence occurred on September 20 at 5am when a 60-year-old pharmacist reported to police that an area outside his premises and his car which was parked outside were on fire.

Police officers found five places on fire upon their arrival. One of the fires was in the car and the others in front of the pharmacy.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 19-year-old man at the time and, police were looking for him until he was spotted and arrested on Friday.