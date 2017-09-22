Rockets hit Damascus airport area in probable Israeli attack

File photo: Damascus International Airport

Two rockets struck near Damascus airport at dawn on Friday, Lebanese TV station al-Mayadeen reported, an attack it said had probably been carried out by Israeli warplanes from outside Syria’s borders.

Al-Mayadeen gave no further details in the report carried in a news flash on screen. An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports of the air strike, saying: “We do not respond to such reports.”

Earlier this month, the Syrian army reported an Israeli air strike on a military site in Syria’s Hama province.

Israel says it has hit arms convoys of the Syrian military and its Iranian-backed ally Hezbollah nearly 100 times in the past five years.

Israel, which fought a 2006 war with Hezbollah, sees red lines in the shipment to the powerful Shi’ite group of anti-aircraft missiles, precision ground-to-ground missiles and chemical weapons.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria’s civil war, said the attack earlier this month was on a facility of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre, an agency which the United States describes as Syria’s chemical weapons manufacturer.

Syria’s government denies using chemical arms. In 2013 it promised to surrender its chemical weapons, which it says it has done.

  • NadavKatz

    Neither I nor anyone else here knows who carried out the attack, of course.

    Having said this, it is important to know that the tiny State of Israel does have both the moral and legal RIGHT to ensure its security and the lives of its citizens. And, if there are those seeking to and preparing for the ass murder of the citizens of the State of Israel, it is the right of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to adhere to its mission.

    I hope well meaning people understanding this reality.

  • Paranam Kid

    The nazi-onist state is desperately trying to provoke the Syrians to respond. It is time Russia steps in & tells the zionists their actions are not acceptable & that their planes will be downed. It is time the “country” that already suffered a humiliating defeat from Hezbollah in 2006 is dealt another humiliating blow. The “country” is the greatest threat to Middle East peace & stability.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Downing the Israeli planes may not be as easy as you hope. The Syrians have had modern Russian air defense systems for decades to no avail when confronted with the Israeli air force. As for the Russian air force engaging the Israelis, (a) it is more than extremely unlikely to happen and (b) given Israeli air force’s expertise and ultramodern equipment they shouldn’t lose much sleep over the outcome of such an implausible encounter.

      Seems like Israel is targeting Hezbollah-related targets in Syria. Of course, you are entitled to your own opinions, but in the real world there was no defeat, humiliating or not, in Israel’s 2006 war with Hezbollah. At best, the war ended indecisively. However, the real big loser was the state of Lebanon which suffered tens of billions of dollars in damage to its infrastructure and economy and it stands to lose even more should it let a new war erupt between Hezbollah and Israel.

      • Paranam Kid

        The “country” is NOT targeting Hezbollah otherwise it would not attack Damascus airport. The “country” is targeting Syrian government troops & hardware as part of its “contribution” to the US’s illegal & criminal activities in Syria.

        2006: From the onset of the conflict to its last operations, Hezbollah commanders successfully penetrated Israel’s strategic and tactical decision-making cycle across a spectrum of intelligence, military and political operations, with the result that Hezbollah scored a decisive and complete victory in its war with Israel.

        But, as usual, your are just regurgitating what daddy government tells you (“my heart belongs to daddy”).

