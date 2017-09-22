Trump, South Korea’s Moon agree to boost defenses

September 22nd, 2017 Asia, World 4 comments

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to strengthen their defense posture amid rising tensions with North Korea, the White House said on Friday.

Trump and Moon, who met on Thursday, committed to strengthen their “combined defense posture, including through South Korea’s acquisition and development of highly advanced military assets” and “agreed to the enhanced deployment of U.S. strategic assets in and around South Korea on a rotational basis,” the White House said in a statement.

  • Paranam Kid

    That’s the way forward, guys, keep tightening the screws on a man you believe is mentally unstable, to the same extent as the incumbent in the White House, and you are thus pushing the process in the right direction, i.e. you are begging for war. Keep going.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Tightening the screws is not always a good strategy but it has worked in the past. The USSR economy collapsed under an immense military budget that was straining to keep up with the US and NATO and it brought about the end of the Cold War, the fall of communism in Eastern Europe and USSR, and the breakup of USSR. Not a bad investment considering not a single shot was fired.

      Both leaders are mentally unstable and equally dangerous, no doubt about it. The only hope is that neither one is suicidal, neither at the personal nor the national level.

      • Mr Magoo

        The sad truth is KJU is prioritising his military budget over feeding his nations starving people.
        Forcing him to spend more equals more suffering for those poor souls.

        • Plasma Dawn

          True, but every person and every nation have a breaking point. Every birth is painful and so may be the birth of a free and sane North Korea. Yet, what comes after the birth makes it worthwhile, definitely so to the future generations.

