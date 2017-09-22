UK’s May seeks Florentine renaissance for deadlocked Brexit talks

September 22nd, 2017 Brexit, Britain, Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 8 comments

UK’s May seeks Florentine renaissance for deadlocked Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will to try to break the deadlock over one of the most symbolically important questions: how much it will cost Britain, in hard cash, to end its EU membership?

British Prime Minister Theresa May will try to rescue stalled Brexit talks on Friday with a speech in the Italian city of Florence she hopes will convince the European Union she is ready to cut a fair divorce deal.

Europe’s capitals and boardrooms will be watching to see if May can offer enough to EU negotiators to persuade them to move talks forward, without angering eurosceptics in Britain who have the power to destabilise her minority government.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in March 2019 after a shock referendum result that has triggered more than a year of political turmoil, set business leaders on edge and sent sterling plunging.

The most complex set of European negotiations since the end of World War Two have pitted London against Brussels over how to unravel more than 40 years’ economic and political integration.

After three rancorous months of negotiations, May, leader of the world’s fifth largest economy, will to try to break the deadlock over one of the most symbolically important questions: how much it will cost Britain, in hard cash, to end its EU membership?

“The UK’s departure from the EU is inevitably a difficult process, it is in all of our interests for our negotiations to succeed,” May will say, according to advance extracts of her speech.

“The eyes of the world are on us but if we can be imaginative and creative about the way we establish this new relationship … I believe we can be optimistic about the future we can build for the United Kingdom and for the European Union.”

Britain has expressed frustration at the EU’s demand for progress on the exit bill it must pay – if not an exact amount – before talks can move on, with British ministers keen to start negotiating the terms of its new relationship with the bloc.

Brussels has recoiled at Britain’s approach, criticising a lack of detail and policy direction.

The BBC reported that May would say Britain is willing to pay 20 billion euros ($24 billion) to the EU during a post-Brexit transition period, but only if it has access to the bloc’s single market.

May’s office said she would detail her plan for a “time-limited implementation period” – something the government has previously said it thinks is needed to ease business concerns about the exit – but gave no further details.

The EU’s chief negotiator said May needed to make a firm offer on key issues, including the Brexit bill, before the start of the next round of negotiations next week.

“To make progress, we are waiting for clear commitments from the UK on these precise issues,” Michel Barnier said, noting demands for EU citizens in Britain to have their rights there protected by EU courts, and for London to pay a hefty bill before leaving.

CRUCIAL WEEK

May’s speech comes at the start of a crucial week for Europe.

On Sunday, German voters are expected to return conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel to power but also vault eurosceptic parties into parliament, including the Alternative for Germany (AfD) whose nationalist, anti-immigrant ideas echo those of Britain’s UKIP party, a driving force behind Brexit.

Two days later, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to flesh out his ideas for a “relaunch” of the EU and euro zone, underscoring the bloc’s determination to press ahead with a closer union that excludes the UK.

May’s leadership has been hamstrung by the June general election she called to win a mandate for her Brexit strategy but which went badly wrong, costing her party its parliamentary majority and spawning a new debate about how to quit the bloc.

On Thursday, May gave her ministers a sneak preview of the speech in her London office, hoping to head off conflict among them.

“The speech will probably not be a slam dunk or game changer,” said Matthew O’Toole, a former aide in May’s office who left his position before the speech had been drafted.

“She is more constrained by domestic political concerns – as the past week has shown – than she would have liked.”

Those present at Thursday’s preview included foreign minister Boris Johnson, one of Britain’s most high-profile pro-Brexit politicians and a one-time leadership contender.

Days earlier Johnson had stoked tension by laying out his own Brexit vision, challenging May’s more cautious approach.

Johnson’s intervention and reports of a row with May caused sterling to seesaw as traders fretted that he might resign, toppling her minority government and casting Brexit into chaos.

“The view among hardcore Brexiteers in parliament … is that somehow we’ve allowed Brexit to go sour,” said a Conservative Party source who asked not to be named.

“The pressure is on her now to show some semblance of authority and show she is driving this and she’s going to have to try to show that she shares the Boris upbeat vision of Brexit.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Banjo

    The recent U.K election has left Britain virtually ungovernable, contrast that result with the coalition governments Germany has had and will continue to have.

    In Germany politicians from all sides unite for the greater good , bitter leftist in the U.K would rather the country suffer than help out.

    May is left standing in the middle of a seesaw, one step either way and she’ll fall off.

    • Muffin the Mule

      If leaving is the only option, what’s the problem? Leave

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Excellent comment. The problem is that those who hold leaving as the “only option” are certifiable!

        • Banjo

          On the contrary.

          Those that don’t see leaving as the only option , don’t or won’t understand the question.

          The EU will not change its path , so join the empire or leave , I’m certain if you understood the situation you would also vote leave.

      • Banjo

        We are leaving , have you not heard.

        We’d just rather do it on good terms and remain friends.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          The above named in my first comment do not want to remain friends with the EU because they believe Britain is better off without friends like those of the EU because Britain is such a fantastic country it doesn’t actually need anyone! Especially a bunch of unelected, bureaucratic empire builders whom we’ll have to go to war against to win our liberation. Remind you of anyone?

    • Gipsy Eyes

      So Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees Mogg, Liam Fox, Nigel Farage, John Redwood, Peter Bone and others whose names escape me at the moment, are all “bitter leftists” who would “rather the country suffer than help out”? May’s biggest problem is the right wing hard core Brexit of her own party not the “leftists” whoever they are. By the way Corbyn and McDonald are pro Brexit. They just don’t trust the Tories to make a good job of it. Oh yes, and May is also terrified that clueless mugs like you several other Brexit experts who frequent this site will never vote for her again.
      The difference between the Germans, French and British,if you really want to know, is that the Germans and the French are much better informed and educated politically!

      • Banjo

        The ‘ bitter leftist ‘ was used to compare the UK coalition with that of Germany , where the left leaning parties have been happy to go into coalition with the conservatives. Something, as you know , I’ve suggested in the past should happen in the U.K.

        If they did we would indeed have a strong and stable government, in a position to properly negotiate with the EU. But as you point out , we are left with a government that has to negotiate with itself before it can properly negotiate with the EU.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close