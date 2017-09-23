Bomb damages car in Limassol (updated)

A bomb explosion early on Saturday damaged a car belonging to a 57-year-old Limassol woman, police said.

The blast was recorded at 6.38am. The car, which was used by the woman’s son, 30, was parked outside her home in the Omonia area.

A second unexploded device was found on the veranda.

Police believe the target was the 57-year-old’s son with whom police had dealt with in the past in connection “with very serious criminal cases.”

Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades said the perpetrator was recorded by security cameras arriving at the scene on a scooter, wearing a helmet.

He hurled the first device at the entrance of the house and after it failed to explode he returned with a second one which he placed in the front of the car.

Bomb squad officers disarmed the first device and were now examining it for prints and genetic material that could lead them to the perpetrator.