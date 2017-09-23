Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt reiterate support for a Cyprus settlement

The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt have expressed support to Nicosia’s efforts for a Cyprus settlement “without outdated security arrangements”.

During a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly the minister also agreed that the presence of the peacekeeping mission on the island is indispensable.

In a Joint Communique issued after the meeting, Ioannis Kasoulides, Nikos Kotzias, and Sameh Shoukry reaffirmed, among others, their “unwavering support to the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem that will reunify Cyprus in a viable, functional state in line with UNSC resolutions and international law, without outdated security arrangements which allow for the right of foreign military intervention and without foreign troops”.

They also stressed that the United Nations remains the forum through which a settlement can be achieved and that UNFICYP’s presence is indispensable, as long as Cyprus remains under illegal Turkish military occupation.

“This trilateral consultation mechanism, which was launched in New York five years ago, reaffirms the mutual commitment of the three states to cooperate and work towards promoting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region and facilitates cooperation in this respect” the communique said.

The Ministers also reviewed the progress on the implementation of projects in priority areas agreed during previous trilateral summits and welcomed ongoing cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, maritime transport, tourism, trade, and investment.

Kasoulides, Kotzias, and Shoukry also pledged to step up cooperation in these fields, in view of the upcoming trilateral summit that will take place in Nicosia, on November 21, 2017.