Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt reiterate support for a Cyprus settlement

September 23rd, 2017 Cyprus, featured 5 comments

Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt reiterate support for a Cyprus settlement

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (C) talks with Egyptian President Ahmed Fattah Al Sisi (L) and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) during a trilateral meeting in Athens, Greece, 09 December 2015. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's official visit to Greece and the trilateral meeting of Greece-Cyprus and Egypt scheduled held on 9th December, are part of the three countries' broader strategy to strenghten the relations with countries-traditionally partners in the region. EPA/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt have expressed support to Nicosia’s efforts for a Cyprus settlement “without outdated security arrangements”.

During a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly the minister also agreed that the presence of the peacekeeping mission on the island is indispensable.

In a Joint Communique issued after the meeting, Ioannis Kasoulides, Nikos Kotzias, and Sameh Shoukry reaffirmed, among others, their “unwavering support to the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem that will reunify Cyprus in a viable, functional state in line with UNSC resolutions and international law, without outdated security arrangements which allow for the right of foreign military intervention and without foreign troops”.

They also stressed that the United Nations remains the forum through which a settlement can be achieved and that UNFICYP’s presence is indispensable, as long as Cyprus remains under illegal Turkish military occupation.

“This trilateral consultation mechanism, which was launched in New York five years ago, reaffirms the mutual commitment of the three states to cooperate and work towards promoting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region and facilitates cooperation in this respect” the communique said.

The Ministers also reviewed the progress on the implementation of projects in priority areas agreed during previous trilateral summits and welcomed ongoing cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, maritime transport, tourism, trade, and investment.

Kasoulides, Kotzias, and Shoukry also pledged to step up cooperation in these fields, in view of the upcoming trilateral summit that will take place in Nicosia, on November 21, 2017.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Blue knee

    Dreaming if you think Turkey is willing, not with erdogan around. Never was, time to wake up.

  • James

    How many time have I seen this lot?, I lost count.

  • Mist

    The fat controller is “twiddling with the knobs” of a settlement in Cyprus. He is battling in a phoney war/ proxy battle against Turkey, as he can’t or is not permitted to mess about the Greek/Turkish detente.

  • Evergreen

    “without outdated security arrangements”:
    Guarantees are a part of constitution and any amendment/addendum/corrigendum requires only three guarantors and Cyprus.What Egypt is doing here now?A route to Russia through Egypt?Or a ganging up ? A poor diplomatic gesture.

  • kypselian

    i do respect brigader general abed el fatah el sissi who put a solid end to turkish interference in egypt poltics and managed to shut up turkish er-dog-an as he was barking furiously calling him to resign and restore that islamic brotherhood illgealized goverment of egypt.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close