A 54-year-old Russian tourist died while swimming in the sea off the Venus hotel in Paphos, police said on Saturday.

His wife said he had entered the water at around 11am and 20 minutes later she saw him floating apparently unconscious.

The man was pulled out and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He had arrived in Cyprus with his wife a few days ago and decided to go for a swim in Paphos.

Reports said strong winds were blowing and the sea was rough at the time.