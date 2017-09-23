Too many cats? (Video)

A recent, unofficial figure, quoted by animal welfare group Cat Paws, estimates that there are 1.5 million cats in Cyprus, i.e. more cats than people. Most of them are stray cats, having to fend for themselves on the streets.

Many humans are unsympathetic to their plight – but some try to help, even when it makes their own life more difficult. We talked to two animal-lovers in old Nicosia who’ve been feeding stray cats in their dozens for many years – though even they agreed that the cat population is becoming a problem.