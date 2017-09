A 38-year-old biker lost his life in a fatal accident in the early hours of Sunday in Aglandjia in Nicosia.

According to police the man was riding on Aglandjia Avenue when he lost control near some road works and the motorbike overturned.

He was taken to Nicosia General Hospital where his death was confirmed.

Police said a helmet was found on the scene but it is not known whether he was wearing it at the time of the accident.