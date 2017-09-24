Britain will diverge from EU regulations post-Brexit -minister

Britain's Minister for Brexit, David Davis

British Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday Britain’s rules and regulations will diverge from those set by the European Union after Brexit because the government “will do things our own way”.

As a member of the EU, Britain must meet the rules and regulations of the bloc to have full access to the single market and frictionless trade.

“We start at the same position, but we will manage the divergence,” Davis told the BBC’s Andrew Marr television show.

“Of course we will diverge, we will do things our own way.”

