Erdogan: Turkey not ready to restart Cyprus talks

September 24th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 2 comments

Turkey is not willing to make any moves on Cyprus at the present, its president, Tayyip Erdogan has said, according to reports on Sunday.

CNA, citing diplomatic sources said this was Erdogan’s message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when they met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan reportedly told Guterres “It is too early to restart.”

UN circles, according to CNA, estimate that Ankara is waiting for the results of the German and Austrian elections to have a clearer picture of Turkey’s relations with the EU before indicating a shift in its positions on Cyprus.

As a result, a planned visit to Cyprus by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey has been pushed back. Feltman met separately in New York on Saturday with Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci also met Guterres on Saturday. The two exchanged views on the current status of the Cyprus talks as well as on their future.

“The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to Cyprus, including the availability of its good offices, to launch talks as soon as the sides show their readiness to re-engage,” a UN announcement said.

  • Roc.

    Always said its Turkey runs the show for the TC’s their own path and destiny has never been theirs , hence the mass induction of the Illegal settlers who have no culture or history tied to the Island,they are very happy as they are in their shoes who they do not care of a one Cyprus.

    The Anatolian Cypriot is very happy continuing for another 43 years as they are and the true Turkish Cypriot cannot do nothing about it neither can Akinci.

    If Turkey does not want to talk so be it, Erdogan does not want peace one could see how his behavior that he is jostling for power in the region working towards becoming a Dictator,

    Hope the True Turkish Cypriot can now see he been shafted.

  • Jim

    Why bother involving the Turkish Cypriots in talks. Turkey makes the rules.

