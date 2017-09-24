Erdogan: Turkey not ready to restart Cyprus talks

Turkey is not willing to make any moves on Cyprus at the present, its president, Tayyip Erdogan has said, according to reports on Sunday.

CNA, citing diplomatic sources said this was Erdogan’s message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when they met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan reportedly told Guterres “It is too early to restart.”

UN circles, according to CNA, estimate that Ankara is waiting for the results of the German and Austrian elections to have a clearer picture of Turkey’s relations with the EU before indicating a shift in its positions on Cyprus.

As a result, a planned visit to Cyprus by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey has been pushed back. Feltman met separately in New York on Saturday with Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci also met Guterres on Saturday. The two exchanged views on the current status of the Cyprus talks as well as on their future.

“The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to Cyprus, including the availability of its good offices, to launch talks as soon as the sides show their readiness to re-engage,” a UN announcement said.