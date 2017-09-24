Man caught doing 207km per hour on the highway

September 24th, 2017

A 29-year old man was caught doing 207km per hour on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway in the early hours of Sunday while under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, during patrols on the highway, officers clocked the driver at 1.10am near the exit for Lymbia. The speed limit is 100.

Police signalled the driver to stop but he ignored them and continued to the Athienou exit where he was finally intercepted.

During a breathalyser test, officers found levels at 63mg instead of 22, the upper limit.

He was taken to the Pera Chorio police station.

  • GSP

    Charged and released? Told to drive home safely?

