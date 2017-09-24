Public service could learn from the animal kingdom

Government-managed sectors continue without a care for the preventable financial costs that are loaded without culpability onto the taxpayer.

Consequences such as demotions or sackings should apply to executives of that government department to answer for careless monitoring of works performance and expenditure.

We should learn from the extreme example of the animal kingdom, that without predators the hunted lose their alertness to become weak and unhealthy.

Our struggling Republic with its ongoing repayments, again due to careless practices, crippled our economy to the point of requiring an EU walking stick.

Instances of waste are obvious and easily identifiable by the general public. Unfortunately for us, those who are practising them have their self-interests that preclude actionable solutions and so we continue to see inefficient works.

We should eliminate these by incentives and promotions for those bothering to help their country with innovations to more resourcefully, and effectively use our scarce facilities now drained by poor performance within our government workplaces.

Just one of many examples in brief from my coffee shop friends is: Within an hour of a very minor cut on my friend’s finger he visited the first aid at his local hospital and was attended to by a high-browed orthopaedic doctor who asked him to clean his wounded finger.

Unable to do so with one hand, the doctor had a visiting ambulance driver to clean it but was clearly only half cleaned before being disinfected and bandaged. After his third hospital visit he was interned for twelve days with the same doctor insinuating an amputation as scraping the bone of the finger did not only make the finger worse, it did not eradicate the bone infection. And so on the eleventh day discharged himself straight into a private clinic. Within a day they found the antibiotic and killed the infection enabling him to return home after five days and €3,500 out of pocket but with finger locked straight because the joint was eaten away by the infection that the hospital was incapable of identifying.

A Dinou, Nicosia