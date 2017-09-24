Understanding democracy

The only thing to be established by Brian Lait’s article “The Remoaners whingeing on, and on”, whose main substance is the cherry-picking of four statistics from among the vast ream of statistics thrown up by international trade in the endeavour to prove his point, is that the author does not understand democracy, a point underscored by his use of the risible term “remoaners” so beloved of the British right-wing gutter press.

The very essence of democracy is that those who support the minority view are also entitled to argue their case. Even were we to accept the author’s claim that, “The majority of the UK wish to leave the EU”, which I do not accept as substantiated by a referendum in which 37% of the electorate voted to leave, a referendum in which the many intelligent and articulate under-18’s who have formed a reasoned opinion on the matter had no vote and from which many UK nationals living abroad, including those living in other EU countries, were disenfranchised despite this being an issue of immediate concern to them, there remain millions of British people, myself included, who support the project of a united Europe that has brought peace, stability and prosperity to this once war-torn continent and believe that our country’s place is within it, and also believe that the consequences of leaving will be disastrous for our country, and in a democracy we are entitled to continue to argue our case. As Christopher Columbus once successfully set out to do, the holders of a minority view can demonstrate themselves to be correct.”

Timothy Drayton, Limassol