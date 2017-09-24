Understanding democracy

September 24th, 2017 Letters, Opinion 5 comments

The only thing to be established by Brian Lait’s article “The Remoaners whingeing on, and on”, whose main substance is the cherry-picking of four statistics from among the vast ream of statistics thrown up by international trade in the endeavour to prove his point, is that the author does not understand democracy, a point underscored by his use of the risible term “remoaners” so beloved of the British right-wing gutter press.

The very essence of democracy is that those who support the minority view are also entitled to argue their case. Even were we to accept the author’s claim that, “The majority of the UK wish to leave the EU”, which I do not accept as substantiated by a referendum in which 37% of the electorate voted to leave, a referendum in which the many intelligent and articulate under-18’s who have formed a reasoned opinion on the matter had no vote and from which many UK nationals living abroad, including those living in other EU countries, were disenfranchised despite this being an issue of immediate concern to them, there remain millions of British people, myself included, who support the project of a united Europe that has brought peace, stability and prosperity to this once war-torn continent and believe that our country’s place is within it, and also believe that the consequences of leaving will be disastrous for our country, and in a democracy we are entitled to continue to argue our case. As Christopher Columbus once successfully set out to do, the holders of a minority view can demonstrate themselves to be correct.”

 

Timothy Drayton, Limassol

  • BrianLait

    Basque conflict; Turkish invasion of Cyprus; Croatian War of Independence; the Bosnian war; the ‘troubles’ in Northern Ireland; the first Kosovo war; unrest in Albania; today in Libya and Syria; today with Russia in Ukraine. Where is/was the EU ? Pull the other one.

    What about the voting statistics of all general elections ? Are you saying that the Conservatives or Labour got into power with 50%+ of the electorate voting for them ? Tosh.

    I stated very clearly that I was not allowed space to give more examples. The average for this sort of article is around 1,300 words

    • HighTide

      The security of the EU is based on most of its members’ being part of NATO. It has no mission to militarily intervene, certainly not in the Ukraine, Libya or Syria. The Turkish 1974 operation has no connection to the EU, with neither Turkey, nor Cyprus having been part of the EU.
      Herein lies the foremost failure of your past ramblings, not having a clue of what the EU stands for.

  • HighTide

    My point too. Democracy does not mean that minorities (by a narrow margin) can be railroaded at will. If there was another referendum with all the facts, disseminated properly – instead of past and current lies, it’s unlikely that the last result would survive. All it would need is to get the under 24 in larger numbers to the election booth and Brexit would be overturned. After all, it is primarily their future.

    • BrianLait

      Don’t forget the babies that didn’t vote.

      • HighTide

        A rather silly reply in line with your article.

