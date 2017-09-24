Woman critical after road accident in Paralimni

September 24th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

A 35-year-old woman was in critical condition in Nicosia general hospital on Sunday after being injured in a road accident late Saturday in Paralimni.

According to police, at around 8pm, a 63-year-old from Paralimni was driving his car on Protaras Avenue, from Paralimni to Kapparis, when at some point in his attempt to turn right, he cut off the path of the motorcycle driven by the Bulgarian woman.

She was taken by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors treated her for serious head injuries. She was transferred later to Nicosia where her condition remains critical.

The driver of the car was given an alcohol blood test but it turned up negative.

  • Vegchef

    Cutting corners is a national habit in Cyprus. If the woman has serious head injuries then she probably wasn’t wearing a crash helmet. To quote Bob Dylan, “When will they ever learn?”.

