Woman critical after road accident in Paralimni

A 35-year-old woman was in critical condition in Nicosia general hospital on Sunday after being injured in a road accident late Saturday in Paralimni.

According to police, at around 8pm, a 63-year-old from Paralimni was driving his car on Protaras Avenue, from Paralimni to Kapparis, when at some point in his attempt to turn right, he cut off the path of the motorcycle driven by the Bulgarian woman.

She was taken by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors treated her for serious head injuries. She was transferred later to Nicosia where her condition remains critical.

The driver of the car was given an alcohol blood test but it turned up negative.