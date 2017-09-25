Banging on the Txalaparta

After entertaining us in June with their performance during the 20th Contemporary Dance Festival, the Basque musical band Oreka TX are back to take part in the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events.

This Friday at the Medieval Manor House, the highly awarded group will put the Txalaparta centre stage to highlight its musical abilities and show how this traditional instrument can unite musicians with the audience.

Oreka TX use improvisation and explore the potential of this instrument in music, rhythms and forms that go beyond the local Basque tradition.

Oreka TX – From East to West
Performance by the Basque musicians. September 29. Royal Manor House, Kouklia, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 26-955166

