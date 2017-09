An explosive device that detonated outside a home in Skarinou early on Monday damaged both the inside and the outside of the house.

According to police, the bomb went off at around 1.20am outside the main entrance of the house, which is owned by a gamekeeper.

None of the occupants were injured by the blast.

The scene was cordoned off and guarded and police, the fire services and the electromechanical services are conducting investigations.