Elderly man in serious condition after being hit by cyclist

An elderly man is in serious condition after he was hit by a cyclist in Limassol on Sunday afternoon.

The 84-year-old resident of Limassol was trying to cross 28 October street on foot at around 6.30pm when a 49-year-old on a bicycle hit him under conditions still being investigated.

Initially the injured man was transferred to Limassol hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull, a rib fracture and brain haemorrhages.

Due to the severity of his condition he was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he is being treated.