September 25th, 2017 Cyprus 7 comments

Elderly man in serious condition after being hit by cyclist

Nicosia general hospital

An elderly man is in serious condition after he was hit by a cyclist in Limassol on Sunday afternoon.

The 84-year-old resident of Limassol was trying to cross 28 October street on foot at around 6.30pm when a 49-year-old on a bicycle hit him under conditions still being investigated.

Initially the injured man was transferred to Limassol hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull, a rib fracture and brain haemorrhages.

Due to the severity of his condition he was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he is being treated.

  • Cynara2

    Unbelievable that the cyclists claim that all the people that are hit by cyclists are just jumping in front of their bikes. Motorists do not claim that crazy pedestrians are leaping in front of their cars.

  • sweet_hooligan

    There is a cycle path in Limassol which ALOT of people, usually older people, take it as a pedestrian walkway when the pavement is actually right next to it. This sometimes pushes the cyclists to ride on the road which isnt good for anyone.

    Hope the old fella makes it out ok.

    • Cynara2

      In very poor taste.

  • SuzieQ

    Poor old guy.

  • I’llbeback

    In the UK byclists can be intimidating, aggressive and almost facist in their belief they rule the road. I remeber the one who verbally attacked me and I told him to get off his bike. He cycled away.

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      I quite agree that can be the case , but here in Cyprus I have also seen elderly people causally wander into the road way, seemingly oblivious to traffic, perhaps thinking it is like it was when they were young with far fewer cars. What happened is however not clear to allow root cause analysis so what we should do here is not apportion blame in this matter, but wish the injured gentleman a quick and full recovery

    • No_Name12

      Here you have more chances to be ran over by cars rather to ran over someone with your bike. Many of my friends who drive bikes take alternative routes that take more time to get home to avoid being ran over by drank drivers. Cyprus is a dangerous place to ride a bike. My comment of course is not trying to excuse the bike rider here.

