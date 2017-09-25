Game over for ‘discredited’ Catalan referendum

September 25th, 2017 Europe 0 comments

Game over for ‘discredited’ Catalan referendum

A woman holding an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) poses next to a Mossos d'Esquadra vehicle full of carnations after a gathering in support of the banned October 1 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain

Spanish authorities have done enough to discredit and prevent a planned referendum this Sunday on independence in Catalonia, two senior government officials told Reuters on Monday, though they may now let a secession “party” happen.

“There may be a party on Sunday at which, on squares and in streets, some voting stalls may be installed and a mock vote may take place. But it will not be a referendum,” one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The officials said Catalonia lacked a proper election commission, ballots boxes, ballot papers, a transparent census and election material, and other material needed to hold the vote.

They also said the result of the vote or a potential unilateral declaration of independence afterwards would not be granted any international recognition or legitimacy.

“Not even Venezuela or North Korea will recognise it. And if they do, I am not sure it would help the independence campaign a lot,” the official said.

