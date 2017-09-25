Maritime Cyprus Conference sailing event

Following the successful and enjoyable Regattas organised in the past by the Cyprus Shipping Chamber in close cooperation with the St. Raphael Yacht Club, another fun sailing event for this year has been planned to take place on Saturday, October 7, the day before the opening of the ‘Maritime Cyprus 2017’ Conference.

The aim is that, through this function, members with their associates and friends who will participate at the Conference, will enjoy a pleasant sailing outing.

The sailing event has been placed under the auspices of the Minister of Communications and Works, Marios Demetriades, who will also take part together with some other select few government dignitaries who have also been invited.

The skippers meeting will take place at 10:30am at St. Raphael Marina and the Sailing Boat Race will commence at 12:00. A complimentary buffet dinner will be offered to the participating yachts’ crew and guests at the St. Raphael Marina at 7pm during which the awarding of trophies to winners and participants will also take place.

Members wishing to attend the buffet dinner are kindly requested to complete and return, latest by Friday, September 29, the attendance form indicating the representatives of their company who shall attend the dinner.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber would like to invite members with sailing boats to participate in this year’s sailing event and indicate on the guest list if they are going to invite their own conference guests onboard or if not, if they would be willing to have onboard any conference guests that the Chamber might wish to invite to the race, indicating at the same time their yacht passenger carrying availability.

The entry form and the disclaimer form/s should be completed and forwarded to George Malactos, the St. Raphael Yacht Club Secretary no later than Friday, September 29.

The entries can be sent via email to [email protected] or via fax at 25366620 with a copy to the undersigned.