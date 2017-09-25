Mayor puts onus on public to speak out against corruption

September 25th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 10 comments

Phedonas Phedonos: People should speak up

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos urged people on Monday to speak out against corruption, as the rumour mill went in overdrive during the weekend after he claimed that two political leaders were involved in dodgy business.

Speaking on Alpha news, Phedonos said he was not alone in the ‘crusade’ to end corruption and he urged people who know things to report them to police.

“I’m not alone in this,” he said. “There are certain state institutions that are standing tall,” he added, giving the auditor-general and the attorney-general as examples.

“People should speak up. A lot of people know things. It doesn’t matter if they lose a project or a friend,” he said.

His interview followed another one last week when he recited a litany of corruption within state mechanisms and across the political spectrum.

Asked why he was doing this and where his information came from, Phedonos replied that “he would be seriously concerned if the question posed by the society is where I find out these things instead of why they are happening.”

The mayor, whose revelations have led to high-profile arrests in the waste management scandal and probes into other cases, said people who knew things didn’t want to stir up trouble.

As an example, he mentioned several Paphos developers who paid kickbacks to town-planning officials. They were afraid to open their mouth because the ‘system’ would then turn against them and they would not be able to do business.

Last week, Phedonos said two party leaders, one big, one small, were allegedly involved in separate cases of bribery and tax evasion, without however providing names.

The leader of the large party, he said, allegedly helped a businessman to secure a quarry licence – during the previous administration — in exchange for the free renovation of his holiday home in Paphos. The other leader allegedly sold a plot in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol, but asked the buyer to declare a lower price so that he could get the balance in cash.

This sparked a frenzy of rumours on social media over the identity of the politicians but no official confirmation has been provided.

Phedonos said the names will be published before the presidential election so that people would know.

  • Happyshopper

    I think there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people who can dish the dirt on various acts of corruption over the years, but fail to do so because: they fear a bomb under their car: animals poisoned; permits revoked etc etc. I know of TWO large corruption scandals that officials have turned a blind eye to for many years, the first involves a well known helicopter manufacturer paying hundreds of thousands in kickbacks to “connected” persons who aided the contract, the other involves a state official receiving bribes for more than 10 years for issuing permits that were legally founded anyway. In the latter case, the state official is related to a senior policemen in the area. Enough said!

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    The classic scam is reducing the cost of a service or product by omitting VAT, usually with no receipt also. The state forfeits the VAT, usually income tax from the seller

  • I’llbeback

    WHY has the CM deleted my post? I deleted the word cr.p and changed bas..rd to scumbag.

  • I’llbeback

    “I’m not alone in this,” he said. “There are certain state institutions that are standing tall,” he added, giving the auditor-general and the attorney-general as examples. ”

    This a littile niave I think. From personal experience.

  • Douglas

    This Mayor is like a breath of fresh air blowing through the corridors of corruption and deserves all the support he can get .

    • I’llbeback

      Yes he is. my post below has no swearwords but is being approved by the equally corrupt state newspaper the Cyprus Mail.

  • Bunny

    I know of a scam that is costing the Republic large sums every month. This involves a man who laid the foundations but not necessarily with a kickback other than his own convenience. However, the result is a lucrative contract for a company, probably honestly, but this contract is unnecessary because the means to do the work at virtually no cost are available within the administration building itself.

    I cannot denounce the scam, for fear of my own safety.

    • I’llbeback

      Good luck! There are probably many people involved who are part of the republic.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Are you the only possible person who may know of this scam? If not, why are you afraid to denounce it anonymously?

  • I’llbeback

    Keep up the good work. Cyprus is corrupt. I have first hand experience of it from the very highest level. And the worse thing is that certain Cypriots connected to the EOKA B movement were intelligence assets of the CIA, Mossad amongst other groups. One man in particular told me after my father died that ” you will have alot of problems”. Believe you me, I had alot of problems. Job after job the interviews went really well and then I didnt get the jobs. One job in particular told me that I’d never work in security in the UK. Why not? I was 19 years old, no criminal record.

    These bastards have pandered to corrupt Cypriots as those same corrupt Cypriots have done dirty work on their behalf. To hell with the lot of them.

