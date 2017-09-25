Missing fisherman died from drowning, post mortem shows

The death of 67-year-old fisherman Lefteris Kintiros who was found by search teams on Sunday morning in the sea off Limassol sea was caused by drowning, a post mortem established.

The post mortem was carried out on Monday morning by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou at Limassol general hospital.

The fisherman had been reported missing on Friday night. His body was found some 500 metres off the coast of Limassol around 9am on Sunday.

A search got underway early Saturday. A patrol boat was dispatched to the area where it found the fisherman’s boat but no signs of him. A second boat and two helicopters were sent to the area to initiate the search.

The pensioner’s body was identified by his son.