September 25th, 2017 Cyprus 10 comments

Nurses on two-hour strike over new attack at A&E (Updated)

A nurse at Nicosia general hospital (CM archives)

 

Pasyno nurses’ union announced on Monday that its members would go on a two-hour work stoppage on Wednesday to protest over yet another attack on nurses by patients this time at the Nicosia general hospital’s emergency department over the weekend.

The union said that their patience has run out as this was the 12th such incident this year in state hospitals without anyone being arrested, while the government has done nothing to prevent them.

The latest incident took place early Sunday, at around 1.30am, at the Nicosia general hospital’s A&E department, when a 33-year-old man escorting his father as a patient, reportedly attacked and hurt two female nurses, hurled items in the room and insults at everyone present. The man – who was reportedly drunk – was angry because he felt staff did not pay due attention to his father.

“Our patience has run out as regards violent acts against nurses,” Pasyno said.

The union said that it has decided to call on its members to go on a two-hour strike on Wednesday between noon and 2pm to protest over the inaction of the government in tackling this problem, which is due to the understaffing of state hospitals.

Patients visiting the state hospitals’ A&E departments often have to wait hours until staff can attend to them while those that have to be transferred to a hospital ward are left on a stretcher for several hours until a bed is found for them.

“Apart from the excessive workload due to understaffing of state hospitals, we are often faced with violent incidents that multiply due to the tolerance of the state,” the union said in an announcement.

It added that it has been warning the health and justice ministries for the past two years over the lack of a safe working environment in state hospitals.

“People need to understand that the staff, especially nurses, are the least responsible for the poor conditions at the A&Es but are the ones to pay the price,” it said.

Following repeated unsuccessful pleas with the health ministry, it said, they are left with no choice but “to react and protect our members”.

Head of Pasyno Panayiotis Georgiou told state broadcaster CyBC that although police officers are present at the state hospitals’ A&Es no one has been arrested for any of these incidents.

“The state, either due to inability or indifference allow these people (attackers) go into hospitals and do as they please,” he said. He added that if no one is punished, it encourages others.

Georgiou said that despite many witnesses to these incidents, no arrest has been made so far.

“We have a report by two female nurses that they have been attacked and photos of the broken items, but no arrest has been made,” he said.

The majority of female nurses working in the A&Es, he said, ask to be transferred to other departments because they feel they are an easy target.

He also questioned what would happen if a nurse under attack reacts defended himself.

“Then what? Would he lose his job on top of everything?” Georgiou asked.

He added the two-hour work stoppage is just the beginning and that if there is no response on behalf of the state, they would escalate their protests.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that after the incident on Sunday, a police officer had escorted the alleged attacker outside the premises.

He added that the two female nurses had told police they did not want the man to be criminally prosecuted, but that police were investigating the incident anyway and taking testimonies from witnesses.

The police chief has asked a report into the handling of the case, Angelides said.

He added that a committee is to be set up to examine keeping order in public hospitals.

 

 

  • Cydee

    If nurses are genuinely at risk, then why aren’t there security personnel on site?

  • almostbroke

    Did they call the police ? Make a complaint re assault ? Follow up arrests ? Strike from 12 to 2 pm . Is 2 the time to go home or start working overtime ?

    • Cydee

      Yes. There is a problem, but striking should be after every other avenue has failed.

  • kimberworth

    There is no excuse at all to attack any medical staff,make your complaints if you have any to the proper authorities,actually i have required emergency treatment twice with heart problems and my treatment was excellent at Larnaca and Nicosia hospital. But this attacking medical staff seems endemic, in the UK nowadays hospitals have private security or police permanent in a&e the usual attackers are high on drugs or alcohol.

    • Adele

      True.

  • Mist

    Hmmmm, was he arrested? Was his father being neglected? CCTV? Very bad to assault anyone but, are they “saying” he was drunk to deflect blame? Make a complaint to the Police and have the man charged if you think you are in the right nurses union.

    • No_Name12

      Sure that is part of the obvious reaction but the problem is more systematic. On one side, the hospitals are extremely understaffed in the night – I guarantee you that, having been a number of times in the Nicosia general hospital at night, in the last few years. My mother also used to work there for years and the stories I would hear of the night shifts were alarming.

      Few nurses, even fewer doctors, the ambulance driver informed me that only two drivers are available at night! Queues and queues of people waiting in the lobby and no staff to manage and look for them. Not enough drivers to respond to emergences for the whole city! People are overworked and cannot manage the patients, who have to wait hours until they are seen by a doctor (unless someone is bleeding to death and other obvious extreme emergencies). The state refuses to hire more staff at night shifts to avoid the cost. There is no sufficient security in the premises. Anyone can enter anywhere in the hospital at any time in the night.

      To top all of this, you have a hostile attitude of patients against the staff, which is blamed for everything concerning the functionality of the hospitals. There is unprofessionalism in a number of cases by staff, there are doctors and nurses you only wonder how they were allowed to stay in the job for certain, and you have the most dedicated of them also in our hospitals. But the overall situation is depressing – even if all staff was top class and perfect in contact, there is so much a person can do when the institution dealing with our health is horrendously understaffed.

      • cypbychoice

        Very sad but very true.

      • Mist

        When the medical school gets up and running perhaps part of the cost of training the Doctors could be recouped by getting the new Doctors to work at standard pay for a period of 2 years on the night shift.

        • Cydee

          If they are being trained for-free, then definately they should sign to the effect that they are available in the hospitals whenever needed for xx years.

