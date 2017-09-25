Put your party head on for the end of summer

If you have put your swimwear away for this year, get it back out, the beach party isn’t over until the Guaba Beach bar in Limassol has its closing fiesta on Sunday.

The fiesta line-up will make sure the season finishes with a bang. DJs Yves V, Jay Hardway and Berg are just a few of the names bringing summer to a halt.

If you are a fan of DJs and their turn-table ways, you will surely know that Yves V is currently among the biggest DJs on the planet. His sets have illuminated the main stage of iconic events that include Tomorrowland, Sensation, David Guetta in Concert and Mysteryland, while triumphantly winning over the dance-floors at some of the scene’s most iconic clubs.

Joining the DJ who never leaves Guaba wanting more for very long, will be Jay Hardway, from the south of Holland. The young DJ has already achieved much success in his short career and you can hear his passion and dedication in every production. Get ready for some big dance tracks.

The third big name of the day will be Israel-based artist Berg who has had the pleasure to entertain hundreds of thousands of fans around the world. He has been at some of the most prestigious dance parties, including Brazil’s Tribe Festival and Experience Festival and Denmark’s Tam Tam Festival.

Closing Fiesta

A party to say goodbye to the summer season with a great line-up of DJs. October 1. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 12pm until late. Free from 10am-3pm, €10 from 3pm-5pm, €20 from 5pm. Tel: 96-340000