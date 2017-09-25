Queen’s Baton to be welcomed to Cyprus

On its way to the 21st Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton will arrive on Monday afternoon in Cyprus from Malta, the relay’s last stop in Europe before moving on to Pakistan on Thursday.

The baton, which includes a message from Queen Elizabeth calling on Commonwealth citizens to attend the games, is expected at 6.55pm at Larnaca airport, where a small reception ceremony will be held by officials in the presence of Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

During the baton’s stay there will be a series of events for the Queen’s Baton relay, which has been taking place since 1958 before the start of the Commonwealth Games.

The baton will be taken to famous sights in Cyprus in a bid to promote the country’s history and culture as well as the tourist product.

At 8pm on Wednesday the Commonwealth Committee of Cyprus and the High Commission of Australia will stage a farewell reception before the baton moves on to Pakistan, its first stop in Asia.

The relay race is expected to pass through the 70 countries that will take part in the games, to be held from April 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, Australia. It will be completed on April 4, the day of the opening ceremony of the 21st Commonwealth Games.

By the opening of the games, the relay will have covered a total journey of 230,000 kilometres passing through countries with a total population of 2.1 billion people. At the games, 275 events in 18 sports will be held. Cyprus will participate with 40 athletes.

In the last Games, held in 2014 in Glasgow, Cyprus took part with 51 athletes, winning two gold medals, four silver and two bronze.