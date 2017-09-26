2,000 die each year from heart disease

An average of 2,000 people die every year of heart disease in Cyprus, while a total 40,000 undergo some heart-related treatment, the Cyprus Society of Cardiology announced on Tuesday to mark World Heart Day.

Recent epidemiological studies in Cyprus showed that 27.8 per cent of adults are obese and 36.1 per cent are overweight, while 8.1 per cent of children under 16 are obese and 20.1 per cent overweight, the society said in a press release.

Speaking at a news conference marking the World Heart Day, under the slogan ‘Give your Heart Strength’, chairman Dr Georgos Georgiou said the goal of the enlightenment campaign organised by the society in all towns on Friday is to sensitise the public on cardiovascular disease, which have plagued developed countries across the world in recent decades.

Cardiologists will inform the public about the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and take people’s blood pressure for free, while informative brochures will be available.

The campaigns will be held at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia, My Mall in Limassol, Kings Avenue Mall in Paphos and Ermou square in Larnaca.