Akel leader denies corruption allegations

September 26th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 1 comments

Akel leader denies corruption allegations

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou

Main opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou on Tuesday rejected suggestions he was one of two party leaders Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos had referred to in connection with corrupt practices.

“Because various publications and whispers attempt to implicate me in the reports made by Mr. Phedonas Phedonos, I categorically state that these do not concern me,” Kyprianou said in a short written statement.

He urged Phedonos, if he had any evidence, to hand it over to police so that it could be investigated, without casting shadows over all and sundry.

Last week, Phedonos said the leaders of two parties, one big, one small, were allegedly involved in separate cases of bribery and tax evasion, without however giving their names.

The leader of the large party, he said, allegedly helped a businessman secure a quarry licence – during the previous administration — in exchange for the free renovation of his holiday home in Paphos.

The other leader allegedly sold a plot in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol, but asked the buyer to declare a lower price so that he could get the balance in cash.

It did not take long for two names to emerge in the social media sphere, that of Kyprianou being one of the two.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Mist

    Off subject what happened to the TOF trial and the outstanding cash & property renovations, talking about former administrations?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close