Akel leader denies corruption allegations

Main opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou on Tuesday rejected suggestions he was one of two party leaders Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos had referred to in connection with corrupt practices.

“Because various publications and whispers attempt to implicate me in the reports made by Mr. Phedonas Phedonos, I categorically state that these do not concern me,” Kyprianou said in a short written statement.

He urged Phedonos, if he had any evidence, to hand it over to police so that it could be investigated, without casting shadows over all and sundry.

Last week, Phedonos said the leaders of two parties, one big, one small, were allegedly involved in separate cases of bribery and tax evasion, without however giving their names.

The leader of the large party, he said, allegedly helped a businessman secure a quarry licence – during the previous administration — in exchange for the free renovation of his holiday home in Paphos.

The other leader allegedly sold a plot in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol, but asked the buyer to declare a lower price so that he could get the balance in cash.

It did not take long for two names to emerge in the social media sphere, that of Kyprianou being one of the two.